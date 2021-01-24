Maurice Benard to participate in a virtual GH Fantasy event

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard will be a part of a virtual fan event on Saturday, Feb 27, 2021, which is produced by Coastal Entertainment. Digital Journal has the scoop. To learn more about his upcoming GH Fantasy Zoom event, starring Maurice Benard, This past fall, his acting performances on General Hospital in the poignant Alzheimer's storyline opposite Max Gail garnered favorable reviews from His memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital was also For Benard, State of Mind means being 100 percent present, feeling completely at peace inside of you, not letting your thoughts control your life, and always looking for ways to be the best that you can be. To learn more about State of Mind, check out its Benard is affectionately known as the "Godfather of Port Charles" thanks to his longtime portrayal of Sonny Corinthos on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital. This online fan event will be a pre-celebration of his upcoming birthday.To learn more about his upcoming GH Fantasy Zoom event, starring Maurice Benard, click here This past fall, his acting performances on General Hospital in the poignant Alzheimer's storyline opposite Max Gail garnered favorable reviews from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.His memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital was also well-received and hailed as a "triumph." It is available on Amazon by clicking here For Benard, State of Mind means being 100 percent present, feeling completely at peace inside of you, not letting your thoughts control your life, and always looking for ways to be the best that you can be. To learn more about State of Mind, check out its official homepage More about Maurice Benard, General hospital, GH, Virtual, Emmy Maurice Benard General hospital GH Virtual Emmy sonny corinthos