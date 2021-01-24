Maurice Benard to participate in a virtual GH Fantasy event

Benard is affectionately known as the "Godfather of Port Charles" thanks to his longtime portrayal of Sonny Corinthos on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital
. This online fan event will be a pre-celebration of his upcoming birthday.
To learn more about his upcoming GH Fantasy Zoom event, starring Maurice Benard, click here
.
This past fall, his acting performances on General Hospital
in the poignant Alzheimer's storyline opposite Max Gail garnered favorable reviews from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so.
His memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital
was also well-received
and hailed as a "triumph." It is available on Amazon by clicking here
.
For Benard, State of Mind means being 100 percent present, feeling completely at peace inside of you, not letting your thoughts control your life, and always looking for ways to be the best that you can be. To learn more about State of Mind, check out its official homepage
.