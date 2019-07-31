Email
Maurice Benard to partake in 'General Hospital' fan events in NY

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Fresh off his 2019 Daytime Emmy Award win, Maurice Benard will be partaking in "General Hospital" fan events this December on the East Coast.
Benard has played the role of patriarch Sonny Corinthos on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital for well over 25 years.
On May 5, Benard earned his second career Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series."
Benard will partake in two shows at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, on Wednesday, December 4 and on Friday, December 6 respectively.
On Saturday, December 7, Benard will be at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, in the afternoon, and on Sunday, December 8, 2019, he will be at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in New Jersey.
For more information on Benard's upcoming fan events this December on the East Coast, visit the Coastal Entertainment homepage.
To learn more about veteran actor Maurice Benard, check out his official website.
Read More: Maurice Benard chatted with Digital Journal back in August of 2018.
