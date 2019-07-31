Maurice Benard to partake in 'General Hospital' fan events in NY

Benard
has played the role of patriarch Sonny Corinthos on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital
for well over 25 years.
On May 5, Benard
earned his second career Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series."
Benard will partake in two shows at Rockwells
in Pelham, New York, on Wednesday, December 4
and on Friday, December 6 respectively.
On Saturday, December 7, Benard will be at Governor's Comedy Club
in Levittown on Long Island, in the afternoon, and on Sunday, December 8, 2019, he will be at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club
in New Jersey.
For more information on Benard's upcoming fan events this December on the East Coast, visit the Coastal Entertainment homepage
.
To learn more about veteran actor Maurice Benard, check out his official website
.
