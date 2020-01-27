Email
article imageMaurice Benard of General Hospital to host event at Irvine Improv

By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Entertainment
Irvine - On Saturday, February 29, veteran soap actor Maurice Benard will be hosting a fan event at Irvine Improv Comedy Club in California.
Benard is an Emmy award-winning actor that is best known for his role as Sonny Corinthos on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital. He also starred in the Lifetime Movie, Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter.
This event will be quite special since it will be the actor's pre-birthday bash (his birthday is on the following day, March 1).
To learn more about this upcoming Maurice Benard event, check out the venue's official homepage.
Benard took home the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series," for his acting work in the Alzheimer's storyline on General Hospital, opposite his on-screen father Mike Corbin (played by Emmy winner Max Gail).
This past December, Benard headlined Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, and the event was well-received by Digital Journal.
Benard's new book, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital, will be available in the spring of 2020, and it is available for pre-order on Amazon by clicking here.
To learn more about Maurice Benard, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
