Benard is an Emmy award-winning actor that is best known for his role as Sonny Corinthos on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital
. He also starred in the Lifetime Movie, Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter
.
This event will be quite special since it will be the actor's pre-birthday bash (his birthday is on the following day, March 1).
To learn more about this upcoming Maurice Benard event, check out the venue's official homepage
.
Benard took home the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series," for his acting work in the Alzheimer's storyline on General Hospital, opposite his on-screen father Mike Corbin (played by Emmy winner Max Gail
).
This past December, Benard headlined Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, and the event was well-received by Digital Journal
.
Benard's new book, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital
, will be available in the spring of 2020, and it is available for pre-order on Amazon by clicking here
.
To learn more about Maurice Benard, follow him on Twitter
and on Instagram
.