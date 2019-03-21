Benard has played the role Sonny Corinthos on the ABC soap opera General Hospital
for over 25 years. He is nominated alongside Peter Bergman
(The Young and The Restless
), Tyler Christopher
(Days of Our Lives
), Billy Flynn (Days of Our Lives
), as well as General Hospital
co-star Jon Lindstrom.
He has been nominated a total of eight times for an Emmy award, and in 2003, Benard took home the Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series."
Most recently, Benard starred as mob boss John Gotti in Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter
on Lifetime.
To learn more about veteran actor Maurice Benard, follow him on Twitter
.
Read More
: In August of 2018, Benard chatted with Digital Journal
about his 25-year anniversary on General Hospital
, and the key to longevity in the entertainmebnt business.