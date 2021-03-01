By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard ("General Hospital") has several reasons to be proud. He just celebrated his birthday and he made his directorial debut in "The Birthday Bash." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard) The acclaimed actor revealed his special project "The Birthday Bash." "It was fun to see a lot of my friends acting outside of the box and I want to thank each of them for being so willing to join me in this adventure no questions asked," Benard posted. "The Birthday Bash" may be seen on the official Maurice Benard: State Of Mind YouTube channel. Benard co-produced it with Majid Raees, and directed it himself. Aside from Maurice Benard, "The Birthday Bash" features cameos from such individuals as his wife Paula Benard, son Joshua Benard, Victoria Gotti, Ian Buchanan, Réal Andrews, Steve Burton, Majid Raees, Dominic Zamprogna, Kin Shriner, Jeff Kober, Bryan Craig, and Brooklyn Rea Silzer, among others. To learn more about Maurice Benard, follow him on Several close friends in the industry and General Hospital co-stars wished Benard a "Happy Birthday" via a special video that may be seen below.The acclaimed actor revealed his special project "The Birthday Bash." "It was fun to see a lot of my friends acting outside of the box and I want to thank each of them for being so willing to join me in this adventure no questions asked," Benard posted."The Birthday Bash" may be seen on the official Maurice Benard: State Of Mind YouTube channel. Benard co-produced it with Majid Raees, and directed it himself.Aside from Maurice Benard, "The Birthday Bash" features cameos from such individuals as his wife Paula Benard, son Joshua Benard, Victoria Gotti, Ian Buchanan, Réal Andrews, Steve Burton, Majid Raees, Dominic Zamprogna, Kin Shriner, Jeff Kober, Bryan Craig, and Brooklyn Rea Silzer, among others.To learn more about Maurice Benard, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Maurice Benard, Actor, General hospital, Debut Maurice Benard Actor General hospital Debut