article imageMaura West scores 2019 Daytime Emmy nod for playing Ava Jerome

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran soap actress Maura West has a major reason to be proud. She has scored a well-deserved 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination.
West is in the running for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her portrayal of villainess Ava Jerome in the ABC soap opera General Hospital.
She is nominated alongside her General Hospital co-star Laura Wright, Marci Miller from Days of Our Lives, as well as Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Heather Tom, both of which are from The Bold and The Beautiful.
Throughout her respected career in the daytime acting world, Maura West has earned three Daytime Emmy Awards, two of which were for her work on As The World Turns, and one Emmy win was for General Hospital.
On Saturday, April 13, West will be a part of the upcoming General Hospital Fantasy event in Melville, New York.
To learn more about actress Maura West, follow her on Twitter.
