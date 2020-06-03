Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Teen actress Mattea Conforti (who played the lead role in "Matilda" on Broadway) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about AMC's "NOS4A2" and being a part of "Frozen 2." Regarding her inspirations as an actress, she said, "I am inspired by all of the people I get to work with; behind the scenes, in front of the camera and on the stage. Some of my most treasured friendships are with people from theatre, film, and TV, who become like family." "I am also inspired by the stories I get to tell that may have never been told before, and the opportunities I am given to bring a character to life in my own vision. I am inspired by the challenges that come along with working in this industry at a young age," she added. She acknowledged that it definitely is not easy to balance acting and school. " I go to regular school. With the help of some amazing set teachers as well as the teachers from my school, I have learned to be very organized, disciplined, and efficient in both areas so that I can continue to act and keep my grades up at the same time," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It is very rewarding, but it can also be a challenge. For example, with the help of technology, there are so many unique ways to tell your story to fans all over the world. When we were shooting NOS4A2, we used a lot of green screens and other special effects. This way of shooting is very fun, and you really have to use your imagination with only a green screen as your background because the actual surroundings and special effects are added during post-production." "Working in the digital age is also very rewarding because there are so many digital platforms for an actor’s work to be seen. I never thought I would have fans from all over the world, but because of social media and online entertainment, I do, and I am so grateful," she exclaimed. For Conforti, it was a thrill to play young Elsa in Frozen 2. "Playing Young Elsa in Frozen 2 was really a dream come true because she is such an iconic character. Frozen has been a huge part of my life since I was younger when the movie first came out." She continued, "Then, I had the opportunity to develop and originate the role of young Anna on Broadway in Frozen The Musical. So, I got to play both sisters, who are such different characters, in two very different formats. Also, working with Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, as well as the head of Disney Theatrics, Thomas Schumacher, has been one of the most rewarding acting experiences for me so far." Mattea Conforti in 'Frozen: The Broadway Musical' Frozen/ Disney Theatrical On her dream acting partners, she said, "I've been so fortunate to have been able to work with some pretty legendary actors already. My first movie, at age seven, was with Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts, and Susan Sarandon, called Three Generations. I would have to say that if I could emulate my career like another actor, it would have to be Elle Fanning. She is not only so accomplished and professional at such a young age, but she is also a great person and was so kind to me when we first met." "We even stayed in touch over the years, and she and her sister, Dakota, have come to see me perform on Broadway. They are both very inspirational to me. They consistently take on challenging roles that have an important story to tell – and that is what I want to do," she added. "I am also really loving Julia Garner right now. She has done some incredible work from Ozark to The Assistant that shows her acting range, which is so important. She has also dabbled in a bit of horror earlier in her career," she said. For young and aspiring actors, she said, "It sounds basic, but the best advice that I can give young and aspiring actors is to never give up on themselves. There are thousands of acting roles out there. You will go on so many auditions that you will lose count, and there will probably be more rejections than bookings. I can promise you that all those rejections are leading you on a path of success and personal growth." "The right role for you is out there, and you should not give up on yourself until you discover it. Also, I would like to tell young actors that they should not be so hard on themselves if things don’t go their way. It's hard not to lose faith sometimes because this business can be rough, but I would like to remind them that first, before anything else, what makes you special is who you are not, what you've done," she explained. Conforti remarked about the COVID-19 pandemic, "I think it's important for my fans to know that although this is a very scary time to live through, and so many people are suffering around the world, we have seen so much good and heroism from everyday people, like doctors, nurses, first responders, teachers, store clerks, and delivery drivers. I could go on and on because there have been so many acts of true heroism that have risen out of this pandemic." "We need to honor these people and show them just how much we appreciate their sacrifices," she said. "A lot of times we focus on what celebrities are doing in times of crisis and how they are using their creative talents to bring joy during dark times. We definitely need this inspiration to lift us up, but I also think we need to put just as much focus on the 'regular' people who never stopped working to ensure our safety and health during the pandemic." "NOS4A2 is a dark fantasy show with some horror and drama mixed in," she said. "It is very character-focused. Charlie Manx is portrayed as an evil character, but his intentions may not be so evil as he wants to give kids a better life so he steals them from their abusive parents or bad homes. He takes them to the place he created, 'Christmasland,' which is definitely not like the North Pole. It’s dark and scary, but to Manx it's paradise. There are definitely two sides to Charlie Manx and Season 2 will explore that." "Season 2 picks up eight years after the first season ends," she said. "This season focuses on Charlie's desperation to get revenge on Vic McQueen. To learn more about teen actress Mattea Conforti, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter