Stand-up comedian and actor Matt Rife chatted with Digital Journal about his latest endeavors and being a comic in this digital age.

On his plans for the future, Rife said, "My plans for the future include developing my own TV and film projects while touring the country doing stand-up."

Regarding his inspirations for his comedic routine, he said, "Just my everyday life inspires my comedy routine. My life is painfully unpredictable and I know my outlook on things is very unique. I'm just happy to be able to make people laugh with it and share my experiences and opinions."

For young and aspiring comedians, he encouraged them to "start now." "It takes a long time for you to get where you want to be. It's a lot of hard work and practice. So write as much as possible and perform wherever you can. The more uncomfortable, the better," he said.

Stand-up comedian Matt Rife Mark Singerman

On being a comedian in the digital age, he said, "Now is the worst time to be a comedian. We are so oversaturated with horrible online content and we are so censored by today's overly-sensitive society. It's so much harder and a lot less fun."

Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "I use it primarily to keep up with the news and to find inspiring topics. Along with interacting with my fans on social media."

On staying in good physical shape, he said, "I just work out every day and I try to eat healthy. I have the worst sweet tooth, so I am a sucker for candy and desserts. But I work out every day and incorporate different types of workouts such as the gym, boxing, hiking, basketball, and football."

Rife defined the word success as follows: "Being able to sustain your life by achieving your personal dreams and aspirations." "Being able to pay your bills and live off of the work you love to do,' he said.

For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thank you so much for everything. This is only the beginning and every bit of support means so much to me. I know I'm not for everybody, but for the people who do believe in me and appreciate my work, I hope to give back so much more."

Rife already passed the first round. Tune in to see if he wins the Bring the Funny comedy competition on NBC.

To learn more about comedian and actor Matt Rife, follow him on

Rife was just a part of Bring the Funny on NBC, and his comedic performance may be seen on NBC by clicking here