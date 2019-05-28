Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - Actor Matt de Rogatis chatted with Digital Journal about "Lone Star," which will be playing eight performances at the Street Repertory Theater in Manhattan starting on June 6. On his character, he said, "I play 'Roy,' a steady patron and a returning home Vietnam vet suffering from PTSD. Roy's coping mechanism has evolved as nightly mind trips into his pre-war past. Chris Loupos, as my brother Ray, must contend with these excursions with my recollections of the glory days in high school: carousing with girls, cars, and the wild times he had with his friends." Each day, he is inspired as an actor by his drive to "be the best." "I don't care about having the most money or being the most famous or being the best looking or anything like that. I just want to be the best actor I can possibly be," he said. He continued, "I want to blaze my own trail and hopefully inspire others to do the same. So when it comes to acting, the only thoughts that run through my head are, how can I get better? How can I be the best? What do I have to do? It’s a journey and I have come a long way from where I started." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "our craft is not as glamorous as people think." "It's hard work and it requires tremendous sacrifice and stamina. If you can do something else with your life and be happy, I would say: 'do it.' But, If you really want to pursue an acting career, it's best to surround yourself with people who think and feel the same," he said. He continued, "I have heard people say that actors should audition for everything, which is something I would not advise. If you audition for everything you'll end up in just any show and it may be hard to break that cycle. You need to be serious and have the right mindset. You also must remember that you are a brand and should come up with a plan and execute it." "Dedication is a must and you have to make the decision, 'I am going to do this no matter what. No matter how long it takes.' It's total commitment. If you can't do that, then acting is not for you," he added. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the acting and entertainment industry, he said, "I think there are positives and negatives. Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streaming services have created many more opportunities for actors. I do think it has also had diluted things as well. It's overload. There is just too much out there. Who can keep up? I don't even watch Netflix." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, he said, "I'm on my phone so much when in the throws of a show. I'm sending texts and emails to get people involved. I'm responding to texts from our press agent Glenna Freedman. I'm posting on Instagram. I'm inviting people to like our page on He continued, "I'm talking to our web designer, Lou Gutowski, about site updates and texting him about posters and print graphics for Twitter. It's endless. Honestly, without technology, it would be super hard to spread the word. The days of flyers and postcards in the mail are almost a thing of the past. It's mostly about the digital age now which is of major importance." "The other day, John Constantine, who is featured in Lone Star, said to me, 'you should be a Wall Street trader. You are constantly on your phone,' and he's right, I am, but believe me, it's all about the show," he added. For fans and viewers, he said, "Lone Star is the best deal in town. It will be pretty hard to find the caliber of acting and music and the atmosphere we are creating for such a great price." "If you go to our website to purchase tickets and use the code: THUNDERBIRD, you will get two hours of high-quality theater for about the price of a New York deli sandwich and bottled water. I mean, really, you can't beat it and it's going to be great fun," he concluded.