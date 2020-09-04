Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Matt Cornett chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "High School Musical: The Series" on Disney+, and being an actor in the digital age. Cornett described his experience in High School Musical: The Series on Disney+ as "incredible." "Thus far, it has been my favorite thing that I have ever worked on, even though I've loved every job I've gotten," he said. "The cast, crew and executives have made this experience so insanely amazing. I think we have the best crew in television, and most of them are Salt Lake-based. They are extremely knowledgeable in what they do and they are amazing people. I couldn't have had a better experience working on this show." Matt Cornett as EJ in 'High School Musical: The Series" Disney+, Fred Hayes He complimented actress Kate Reinders, who played the role of Miss Jenn. "Kate is such an amazing woman, she is like my second mother. Kate is so sweet, and her voice is insane," he said. Each day, he is motivated by his family and his faith. "They will always drive me every day," he admitted. "I love making people smile and making people be able to relax and forget what is going on in their life. I love creating content for people whether it's TV, social media, or movies. It is good way for people to escape what is going on in life. Whenever I get overwhelmed or stressed, I like to sit down and watch a movie to forget about things for a minute. I want to give people the opportunity to have fun and put a smile on their faces." On the title of the current chapter of his life, Cornett said, "Living the Dream." "With High School Musical: The Series, this show has been my dream job and everybody in it has made that experience amazing," he said. Matt Cornett Bjoern Kommerell If he were to go on The Masked Singer, he shared that he would dress up as either a squirrel or a chipmunk. "I would dress up as something that would throw people off. A squirrel or a chipmunk would be funny," he said. When asked which track and field event he would do, he said, "I would love to do the 110 meter hurdles dash, only because my endurance right now is not great. When I grew up in Arkansas, I played basketball and I was a massive basketball lover with insurance endurance. Back then, I would have been able to run the 400 meter hurdles." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Stay true to yourself and to who you are. Don't let anyone push you to be something or someone you are not. Just be true to yourself and stick to your morals. Don't try to impress other people. Persevere and remember that you will get a lot of 'nos' before you get one 'yes.' A huge thing is to take rejections and use that as fuel to a fire." "Just be yourself, have fun in life and don't let anyone make you someone you are not," he reiterated. Matt Cornett Bjoern Kommerell Cornett praised master photographer Matt Cornett Bjoern Kommerell He listed Margot Robbie and Chris Pratt as his dream acting partners in the entertainment business. "Chris Pratt is my No. 1 favorite actor right now. He can do it all: action films and comedies," he said. "Margot Robbie has always been my celebrity crush. She did so well in I, Tonya, it was such a good movie. Margot is amazing and so talented, I'd love to work with her." Cornett defined the word success as "family, friendship and having a good, stable social life and health." "I don't think success comes from the things you have or the money you have, or the job you have, I think success truly comes from the people you have and the people that you surround yourself with," he explained. "I am very grateful for my family, my friends, and the people that are close to me, and to me, that makes me successful," he added. For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thank you for supporting me and for being so amazing. It's so awesome that I get to have people that support me and love me." To learn more about actor Matt Cornett, follow him on Read More: The first season of High School Musical: The Series on Disney+ earned a glowing review from The cast of "High School Musical: The Series" on Disney+ Photo Courtesy of Disney+ On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It is kind of crazy. With social media, you almost get to have a one-on-one connection with your supporters, fans, and followers, and that's really cool. Social media makes it so much easier to interact and connect with people."Cornett described his experience in High School Musical: The Series on Disney+ as "incredible." 