article imageMatt Cohen to direct 'Supernatural' episode in its final season

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Entertainment
Actor Matt Cohen ("General Hospital") has a major reason to be proud. He will be directing an episode of the hit series "Supernatural" during its 15th and final season.
According to an Instagram post by producer Jim Michaels, the episode will be titled "Gimme Shelter" and Cohen will be stepping into the director's chair. Cohen expressed his excitement for this news via his own Instagram post.
As indicated in his IMDb page, Cohen also appeared on Supernatural as a young John Winchester and Michael in three episodes during the years 2008 to 2015.
On January 10, as Digital Journal reported, Cohen appeared at The Umbrella Academy Parody fan event in Los Angeles.
This past December, he returned to the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital, where he reprised his role as Dr. Griffin Munro for a brief stint.
For more information on actor Matt Cohen, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Matt Cohen back in January of 2019.
