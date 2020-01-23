According to an Instagram post
by producer Jim Michaels, the episode will be titled "Gimme Shelter" and Cohen will be stepping into the director's chair. Cohen expressed his excitement for this news via his own Instagram post
.
As indicated in his IMDb page
, Cohen also appeared on Supernatural
as a young John Winchester and Michael in three episodes during the years 2008 to 2015.
On January 10, as Digital Journal reported
, Cohen appeared at The Umbrella Academy Parody fan event in Los Angeles.
This past December
, he returned to the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital
, where he reprised his role as Dr. Griffin Munro for a brief stint.
