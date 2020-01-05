It will be hosted by Clifford Broadway. Cohen will be joined by Osric Chau
, Hannah Hindi, Hilly Hindi, Della Hamby, and Adolfo Barreto, among other entertainers.
To learn more about The Umbrella Academy Parody fan event in Los Angeles or to obtain tickets, check out the following website
.
Most recently, in December of 2019, as Digital Journal reported
, Matt Cohen returned to General Hospital, where he reprised his role as Dr. Griffin Munro
. He was there to check on the medical condition of his friend, fellow physician Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes) who was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) fighting for his life after a car accident.
To learn more about actor Matt Cohen
, follow him on Instagram
and on Twitter
.