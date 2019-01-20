Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Matt Cohen chatted with Digital Journal about playing Dr. Griffin Munro on the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital." Cohen offered his advice to aspiring actors, and he spoke about the impact of technology on the entertainment business. He praised fellow actors and co-stars Each day, he is motivated and driven by his family members. "The only reason I exist is for my wife and my child," he said. "That creates drive, passion, and patience, and it has led to me to success." On staying in top-notch physical shape, Cohen noted that he, his wife and son eat mostly vegetarian, about 95 percent of the time. "We would have meat once a month or so," he explained. "We eat clean foods. Eat as pure as you can, as close as you can get it from the earth. Exercise is important too." When asked how he handles being so dialogue-heavy all the time, Cohen said, "I've been there three years now. It's not easy and it's not hard. At times, it can be a real nightmare. It's a skill that you learn to do. It's a skill set that you need to adapt to. Now, it's routine since I do it so much." One thing that he likes least about Griffin is his naivety and softness due to his religious background, and one thing he likes most is being afforded the privilege to share the screen with Emmy award-winning actress For aspiring young actors and directors, Cohen said, "Start doing it right now. There are so many platforms to put yourself out there. It is so easy to make a movie on your iPhone. Begin and then fail your way to success. Take each failure as a step forward. That way, you can achieve your goals faster than you can ever imagine. That's the best advice I could give anybody in any profession." Cohen would give the following advice to his 18-year-old self: "Don't try to do anything except to be happy." He went on to define the word success simply as "happiness" in life. In his spare time, he enjoys boxing, as well as gardening. "My wife and I do a lot of gardening," he said. "We also teach our son, Macklin, about growing and planting things." Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, especially with streaming services, Cohen said, "I think it's fantastic. The more content, the better. I'm an actor, I love my trade. The more platforms, the better. In a weird way, it's the golden age for cinema right now because there is so much content available. It's a good time to be an actor." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor and director, he said, "I use my iPhone nonstop for everything. I use it to getting schedules, memorizing scripts, taking phone calls and communicating with everybody. Without technology, it would be a nightmare. I keep the fans updated on what I am doing through my social networks. It is constant. At this point, it is an absolute necessity in everyday life." He noted that the majority of the time he uses digital versions of scripts, though when he is on General Hospital set, he would get hard copies. For his loyal fans, Cohen expressed his ultimate gratitude for them. "Thank you. I appreciate anybody that ever watches me, and has an opinion me, whether it's good or bad. I think it's fantastic. It's really a dream. I send all my love and gratitude to everybody," he concluded. To learn more about actor Matt Cohen, follow him on Cohen has played the role of Dr. Griffin Munro since 2016. "It has been unique, to say the least. Griffin is an interesting character and something that I haven't played in my career before. I send all my love and gratitude to everybody," he concluded.To learn more about actor Matt Cohen, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter