Cohen's character, Griffin, returns to the show in a time of need, especially when his friend and fellow doctor, Lucas Jones (played by Ryan Carnes
), is fighting for his life in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after a car accident in Port Charles.
Griffin reassures Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard
) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) that her brother Lucas is being given the best care possible at General Hospital and he wouldn't change any treatment that the physicians have been giving him.
Cohen will also be appearing in the Hallmark movie Holiday Date
, which premieres on December 14 on the Hallmark Channel.
To learn more about actor Matt Cohen
, follow him on Instagram
and on Twitter
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Matt Cohen
in mid-January of 2019.