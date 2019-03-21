Cohen's final air-date on the show will be tomorrow on Friday, March 22, 2019. He has played Dr. Griffin Munro on General Hospital
for the past three years; moreover, his character is leaving in an open-ended fashion, with the possibility to return to Port Charles someday.
His character on the ABC the hit daytime drama was quite complex, especially since Dr. Griffin Munro had a religious side to him, where Cohen played a priest initially, as well as a medical side, where he subsequently played the neurosurgeon.
He was involved in a relationship with Ava Jerome (played by Maura West), and then her daughter, Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin), prior to her passing. Kiki was murdered by Ryan Chamberlain and then Griffin was framed for her murder.
The actor revealed that the next challenge ahead of him will be to direct the feature film
, Mama Bear
.
Aside from his acting work in General Hospital
, Cohen is also known for his roles on Supernatural
on The CW, and the teen drama television series South of Nowhere
.
For more information on actor Matt Cohen, follow him on Twitter
.
Read More
: In January of 2019, Matt Cohen chatted with Digital Journal
about his acting career, being on the hit daytime drama, and the impact of technology on the entertainment industry.