Writer and filmmaker Matt Boren chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the new short-form digital series "Enter Exit" on IGTV (Instagram TV), which was directed by Finola Hughes.

On writing Enter Exit, he said, "Thrilling, actually. Challenging myself to put character development, a few laughs, story drive and cliffhangers into two to three page episodes was super fun."

"Working with Finola Hughes and Ian Buchanan and our master director of photography and editor Cris Cazor. He is remarkable and so collaborative," he added.

He had nothing but the greatest remarks about working with such actors as Finola Hughes, Marc Samuel, and Ian Buchanan. "I've said it before and I'll say it as often as I can, I am a life-long General Hospital superfan. I love writing for Finola and Ian, especially when it is the two of them playing off each other. Their history as friends and scene partners just makes my job much easier. Marc Samuel is a great actor and from what I've heard from literally everyone... a fantastic person."

On being a writer and filmmaker in the digital age, he said, "I love it. While my first novel Folded Notes From High School was published by Penguin in traditional hardcover form, my two newest books are Audible Originals, and I write them specifically for the audio experience. Downloadable, ear-budded entertainment. It is where everything has gone / is going and I find it liberating and exciting. Enter Exit is finding an audience through Instagram, which is so great. The world is everyone's oyster now." For young and aspiring filmmakers, Boren said, "First, get super clear that this pursuit is an absolute for you. If it is - great. Someone told me a long time ago - an actor acts, a writer writes, a director shoots. So, while I totally suggest thinking huge and having an active list of dreams you want to conquer, make sure your journey to those big picture goals is filled with doing, finding an artistic community of doers so you can hone your vision and voice." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "I swear it is the same as Biden and Harris: Possibility." Boren defined the word success as follows: "building the life, both personally and professionally, that inspires you and hopefully others." "Doing the art that you want to do, creating the content that moves you and believing in it so much that you will find an open door when all others close. One of the greatest things about this streaming explosion is it allows creatives to see in plain sight that not only is there room for everyone, but that doing you and really claiming your own, singular voice is everything," he explained. "Success, for me, is more something I think about in a soulful way," he said. "Enter Exit, for example - total success moment for me. I got to write for Finola and Ian and help bring a new show to life. Whatever happens next will never change or diminish this moment, this success." "Also, I have to share this. I was doing my first book signing at Barnes & Noble in 2018. There were banners of my book all over the store. And then the very moment my book signing ended, they took down my banners to put up the next author's. I loved that moment - because it was the truth. Success comes in moments and those moments end and that is a very good thing," he said. Boren concluded about Enter Exit, "This is a thriller doled out in one to three minute episodes. We shot it during the pandemic. Actors filmed themselves. We used Zoom as our video village. My friend Jordan Galland, a filmmaker in New York, did our beautiful title art. Finola Hughes directed every episode. The show is really cool so... go on over to Instagram, stop by Instagram On writing Enter Exit, he said, "Thrilling, actually. 