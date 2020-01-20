Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Veteran actress Mary Beth Peil ("Dawson's Creek") chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the second season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime. "It was wonderful to play his mother," she said. "In the first season, I was struck by what they managed to do with a relatively contained cast. By the end of the eight episodes in the first season, you really felt like you knew the characters. The installments were little small stories. I was struck by the economy of everything and I was pretty confident in the writing of the scene that Kevin and I did. I knew that it was a good scene. It's amazing to get that much backstory in just a few lines and in just a few minutes." "I think the series is quite impressive, not just the story that they are telling but every one of us can relate to losing people," she added. "It establishes a tone that is very unique and hard to describe. It allows everything to unfold naturally." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "Isn't it crazy? It took me a while to figure out how Amazon works. It's a whole new world." Her advice for young and aspiring actors is the following: "Stop worrying about how many followers they have. They should put their mind and their energy into doing the work: getting out there and meeting people." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Free and easy and ready to please." "Every day when the phone rings anything can happen," she said. "Professionally, it could be anything. As far as my personal life is concerned, I just feel so blessed. I am in a good place." She defined the word success as "feeling that she's done her best." "It isn't necessarily so much about what the outside world tells you but it's what you feel in your heart that you've done best," she said. For her fans, she concluded about After Forever, "Go on your social media and beg for season three." The second season of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime by In Season 2 of After Forever, Peil plays Helen, the mother of Brian (Emmy winner Kevin Spirta s). "It was a sweet episode," she admitted. "I've known Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas for quite a while. I kept hearing great things about the show. I was very pleased that they found a little spot for me. It worked out quite well," she said."It was wonderful to play his mother," she said. "In the first season, I was struck by what they managed to do with a relatively contained cast. By the end of the eight episodes in the first season, you really felt like you knew the characters. The installments were little small stories. I was struck by the economy of everything and I was pretty confident in the writing of the scene that Kevin and I did. I knew that it was a good scene. It's amazing to get that much backstory in just a few lines and in just a few minutes.""I think the series is quite impressive, not just the story that they are telling but every one of us can relate to losing people," she added. "It establishes a tone that is very unique and hard to describe. It allows everything to unfold naturally."On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "Isn't it crazy? It took me a while to figure out how Amazon works. It's a whole new world."Her advice for young and aspiring actors is the following: "Stop worrying about how many followers they have. They should put their mind and their energy into doing the work: getting out there and meeting people."Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Free and easy and ready to please." "Every day when the phone rings anything can happen," she said. "Professionally, it could be anything. As far as my personal life is concerned, I just feel so blessed. I am in a good place."She defined the word success as "feeling that she's done her best." "It isn't necessarily so much about what the outside world tells you but it's what you feel in your heart that you've done best," she said.For her fans, she concluded about After Forever, "Go on your social media and beg for season three."The second season of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here . It earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , which described it as "amazing." More about Mary Beth Peil, After Forever, Actress, dawson's creek, amazon prime Mary Beth Peil After Forever Actress dawson s creek amazon prime