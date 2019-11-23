Email
Martha Madison to star in new 'Days of Our Lives' digital series

By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Entertainment
Fans of actress Martha Madison are in for a treat. She will be starring in the new "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series "Last Blast Reunion."
This new digital series will launch on the DOOL app on November 29, following this year's Thanksgiving holiday.
Madison will be joined by such fellow Days of Our Lives co-stars as Nadia Bjorlin, Brandon Beemer, Heather Lindell, Aaron Van Wagner, and Lindsay Hollister, among others.
The "Last Blast Reunion" digital drama series will bring back nine characters from the 2000 season of the Days of Our Lives for a special reunion at Salem High School.
This past April, as Digital Journal reported, Madison earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for her acting work as Belle Black on Days of Our Lives.
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Martha Madison, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram. For more information on her filmography, check out her IMDb page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Martha Madison in July of 2019.
More about Martha Madison, days of our lives, Digital, Series, App
 
