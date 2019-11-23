This new digital series will launch on the DOOL app on November 29, following this year's Thanksgiving holiday.
Madison will be joined by such fellow Days of Our Lives
co-stars as Nadia Bjorlin
, Brandon Beemer, Heather Lindell, Aaron Van Wagner, and Lindsay Hollister, among others.
The "Last Blast Reunion" digital drama series will bring back nine characters from the 2000 season of the Days of Our Lives
for a special reunion at Salem High School.
This past April, as Digital Journal reported
, Madison earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for her acting work as Belle Black on Days of Our Lives
.
in July of 2019.