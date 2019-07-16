Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Martha Madison chatted with Digital Journal about her 2019 Emmy nod, as well as being on such shows as "Days of Our Lives," "The Bay" and "A Place Called Hollywood." "It is always special to get to do a storyline like that," she said about the Emmy reel she submitted this year. "My reel focused on family dynamics and things that are relatable to everyone. That was good material." Most recently, she returned to Days of Our Lives for a story arc with her on-screen daughter, Claire Brady, played by She is drawn to her character, Belle, due to her kindness to people. "She really is a compassionate person and wants to be a good force in the people's lives around her," she said. "The worst quality about her is that she continually abandons her family and I think that's a problem." When it comes to learning dialogue and memorizing lines, Madison acknowledged that she is very "lucky" in that regard. "I really have kind of a photographic memory. I was born that way. It has served me very well as an actress. It is almost I can see it in my mind as I am doing the scene. I am very fortunate," she said. Madison was a part of A Place Called Hollywood, written and directed by multi-Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin, where she played Sissy Satire opposite Speaking of Gregori J. Martin, she also played Marly Nelson-Foster in the hit digital drama series, The Bay on Amazon Prime, where he serves as executive producer, director, and writer. "That was great," she admitted. "Gregori has done a really great job with it." Madison also complimented the executive story editor and executive producer of The Bay She praised her Days of Our Lives co-star "Brandon [Beemer] can play that really tough, smart professional just as much as he can play the hero, the sweet husband, and loving father," she said. "He really has a much wider range than what he typically gets to play. It is nice to see him recognized for his work." Aside from her professional career as an actress, Madison is also a mother of a young daughter, Charley Elizabeth. On balancing motherhood with an acting career, she said, "I have a lot of help. My husband is just a great partner and a great dad. He does a lot of the heavy lifting. We make a good partnership. My sister is nearby and she is somebody who can step in and help when we are busy. We get it done and we have a good time doing it. My daughter is just the coolest kid on the planet." When asked what the title of the current chapter of her life is, she responded, "Oh, That's What You Meant." "The chapter is about finally coming to terms with my life and really processing all the lessons that I've learned in my life. I feel like I know a lot now that I didn't understand before," she explained. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Madison said, "In general, streaming has been really wonderful. Now, there really is something for everyone. It's a whole new world of content available for people to choose from." There is a lot more work for creative people such as actors, writers, and producers. Now there are endless possibilities and people are trying to figure out how to navigate this new world." She encouraged young and aspiring actors to be "tenacious" and to know that "it's a marathon and not a sprint." "You need to keep going and every day pick one thing that you will need to do to further your career and reach your goal. Never stop because that is the only way you are going to get what you want," she said. Madison defined the word success as finding "real, genuine peace." "That's where I am in my life right now. I am feeling more successful today than I ever have before," she said. For her dedicated fans that have followed her in every venture, Madison said, "There is no success as a performer, actor or a creative person without eyeballs and interest from other people. I have had the life that I've had largely because of the fans and I can never say 'thank you' enough. I hope what we continue doing forward interests them, and that we continue to have a long and fruitful relationship." Never stop because that is the only way you are going to get what you want," she said.Madison defined the word success as finding "real, genuine peace." "That's where I am in my life right now. I am feeling more successful today than I ever have before," she said.For her dedicated fans that have followed her in every venture, Madison said, "There is no success as a performer, actor or a creative person without eyeballs and interest from other people. I have had the life that I've had largely because of the fans and I can never say 'thank you' enough. I hope what we continue doing forward interests them, and that we continue to have a long and fruitful relationship."To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Martha Madison, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram