This marks Madison's first career Daytime Emmy nomination, and it is for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series." She scored it for her portrayal of Belle Black on the hit NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives
, a role that she has played for 15 years. At the same time, this is the first time that any actress secures a Emmy nod for playing the character of Belle Black. This character has been on the show for over a quarter-century.
In this competitive Emmy category, Madison is nominated alongside her fellow Days of Our Lives
co-stars Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) and Kassie DePaiva (Eve Donovan), Vernee Watson from General Hospital
, as well as The Young and The Restless
actresses Beth Maitland
and Mishael Morgan
.
Madison is also known for her work on the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay
on Amazon Prime, where she played Marly Nelson-Foster, the daughter of matriarch Sara Garrett (portrayed by Mary Beth Evans); moreover, Madison also played Miranda Winterthorne in the digital drama series, Winterthorne
.
