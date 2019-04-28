By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment Actress Martha Madison has a major reason to be proud. She earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for her acting work on "Days of Our Lives." In this competitive Emmy category, Madison is nominated alongside her fellow Days of Our Lives co-stars Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) and Kassie DePaiva (Eve Donovan), Vernee Watson from General Hospital, as well as The Young and The Restless actresses Madison is also known for her work on the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay on Amazon Prime, where she played Marly Nelson-Foster, the daughter of matriarch Sara Garrett (portrayed by Mary Beth Evans); moreover, Madison also played Miranda Winterthorne in the digital drama series, Winterthorne. To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Martha Madison, follow her on This marks Madison's first career Daytime Emmy nomination, and it is for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series." She scored it for her portrayal of Belle Black on the hit NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives, a role that she has played for 15 years. At the same time, this is the first time that any actress secures a Emmy nod for playing the character of Belle Black. This character has been on the show for over a quarter-century.In this competitive Emmy category, Madison is nominated alongside her fellow Days of Our Lives co-stars Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) and Kassie DePaiva (Eve Donovan), Vernee Watson from General Hospital, as well as The Young and The Restless actresses Beth Maitland and Mishael Morgan Madison is also known for her work on the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay on Amazon Prime, where she played Marly Nelson-Foster, the daughter of matriarch Sara Garrett (portrayed by Mary Beth Evans); moreover, Madison also played Miranda Winterthorne in the digital drama series, Winterthorne.To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Martha Madison, follow her on Twitter More about Martha Madison, Emmy, belle black, days of our lives Martha Madison Emmy belle black days of our lives