Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMark Pellegrino joins the cast of 'American Rust' on Showtime

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Mark Pellegrino of "Supernatural" fame has joined the cast of "American Rust" on Showtime as a series regular. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This news was announced on Deadline. Pellegrino joins Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney in the drama series, which is scheduled to begin production in Pittsburgh in late March of 2021.
The family drama series explores the tattered American dream via the eyes of a complex and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania. It is executive produced by Dan Futterman, Michael De Luca, Daniels, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Mars.
Pellegrino will portray Virgil Poe who is described as "wiry," unemployed, and someone that is "hanging onto his good looks." He is technically married to Grace Poe (Maura Tierney), and he returns home to her whenever he misses her bed or when he needs a bed.
The series will also star Emmy, SAG, and Tony nominee Bill Camp (The Night Of and The Queen's Gambit), Tony winner David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter (Colony), and rising actress Julia Mayorga.
Pellegrino is known for his acting work in Supernatural, Dexter, 13 Reasons Why, Lost, and Prison Break, among other hit TV series.
Actor Mark Pellegrino of Supernatural series
Actor Mark Pellegrino of 'Supernatural' series
Bjoern Kommerell
In other Mark Pellegrino news, he and Internet attorney Andrew Rossow recently funded the reality docuseries, The Guardian Project.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mark Pellegrino back in November of 2020.
More about Mark Pellegrino, american rust, Showtime, Actor, Supernatural
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Imagine Dragons release soaring rock single 'Follow You' Special
Ryuk ransomware hits Spanish Government Special
Russia backs US plan for Taliban role in Afghanistan interim govt
Twins Peak: double births at 'all-time high' globally
'Bigger than Neymar': pandemic propels Brazil doctor to fame
Nigeria gunmen raid college, dozens feared abducted
Nigeria gunmen abduct dozens of students in college raid
Sri Lanka bristles over Chinese doormats featuring flag
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Turks grapple with poverty as inflation bites