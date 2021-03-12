By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Mark Pellegrino of "Supernatural" fame has joined the cast of "American Rust" on Showtime as a series regular. Digital Journal has the scoop. The family drama series explores the tattered American dream via the eyes of a complex and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania. It is executive produced by Dan Futterman, Michael De Luca, Daniels, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Mars. Pellegrino will portray Virgil Poe who is described as "wiry," unemployed, and someone that is "hanging onto his good looks." He is technically married to Grace Poe (Maura Tierney), and he returns home to her whenever he misses her bed or when he needs a bed. The series will also star Emmy, SAG, and Tony nominee Pellegrino is known for his acting work in Supernatural, Dexter, 13 Reasons Why, Lost, and Prison Break, among other hit TV series. Actor Mark Pellegrino of 'Supernatural' series Bjoern Kommerell In other Mark Pellegrino news, he and Internet attorney Andrew Rossow recently funded the reality docuseries, Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with This news was announced on Deadline . Pellegrino joins Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney in the drama series, which is scheduled to begin production in Pittsburgh in late March of 2021.The family drama series explores the tattered American dream via the eyes of a complex and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania. It is executive produced by Dan Futterman, Michael De Luca, Daniels, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Mars.Pellegrino will portray Virgil Poe who is described as "wiry," unemployed, and someone that is "hanging onto his good looks." He is technically married to Grace Poe (Maura Tierney), and he returns home to her whenever he misses her bed or when he needs a bed.The series will also star Emmy, SAG, and Tony nominee Bill Camp (The Night Of and The Queen's Gambit), Tony winner David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter (Colony), and rising actress Julia Mayorga.Pellegrino is known for his acting work in Supernatural, Dexter, 13 Reasons Why, Lost, and Prison Break, among other hit TV series.In other Mark Pellegrino news, he and Internet attorney Andrew Rossow recently funded the reality docuseries, The Guardian Project Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mark Pellegrino back in November of 2020. More about Mark Pellegrino, american rust, Showtime, Actor, Supernatural Mark Pellegrino american rust Showtime Actor Supernatural