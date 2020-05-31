Email
article imageMark Grossman scores Emmy nod for 'The Young and The Restless'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Mark Grossman has a major reason to be proud. He has been nominated for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for his acting work on "The Young and The Restless."
Grossman has been playing the role of Adam Newman on the hit CBS daytime drama, The Young and The Restless. He scored a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series."
He is nominated alongside such actors as co-star Bryton James (The Young and The Restless), Wally Kurth (Days of Our Lives), Chandler Massey (Days of Our Lives), James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) and Paul Telfer (Days of Our Lives),
"Wow! What an honor to be nominated. Congrats to all the nominees. See everyone on June 26th on @cbstv #yr," Grossman exclaimed in a post on social media.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Grossman celebrated his first anniversary on the No. 1 daytime drama The Young and The Restless.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mark Grossman back in the fall of 2019.
