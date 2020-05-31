Grossman
has been playing the role of Adam Newman
on the hit CBS daytime drama, The Young and The Restless
. He scored a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series."
He is nominated alongside such actors as co-star Bryton James (The Young and The Restless
), Wally Kurth (Days of Our Lives
), Chandler Massey (Days of Our Lives
), James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital
) and Paul Telfer (Days of Our Lives
),
"Wow! What an honor to be nominated. Congrats to all the nominees. See everyone on June 26th on @cbstv #yr," Grossman exclaimed in a post on social media
.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported
, Grossman celebrated his first anniversary on the No. 1 daytime drama The Young and The Restless
.
