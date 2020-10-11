Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Entertainment personality and journalist Mark Edward Wilows chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the new audio drama "Forever and A Day." "I see big potential in this audio drama," he said. "With technology today you can listen anywhere and do anything." Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "I am hoping to do more shows. Remember... every soap opera needs a priest." He opened up about life during quarantine. "Just like everyone keeping busy, and trying not to dwell," he said, prior to adding that he does see a silver lining in this pandemic. "I hope so, and praying for a vaccine soon. Things need to get back to normal," he added. This past May, Wilows chatted with Digital Journal about his latest children's book Wilows concluded about "Forever and a Day," "It is very exciting. Since it is audio, everyone has the character pictured in their mind their way," he said with a laugh. "Look for a lot of surprises and you never know who may drop buy," he foreshadowed. For more on entertainment personality and journalist On being a part of "Forever and a Day," he remarked, "I am way beyond excited. What a wonderful cast and crew. So professional. Casey Hutchison created a gem. He produces with Candice Mack and both are brilliant. They know their soap operas. It is filled with drama. I love playing Father Watson.""I see big potential in this audio drama," he said. "With technology today you can listen anywhere and do anything."Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "I am hoping to do more shows. Remember... every soap opera needs a priest."He opened up about life during quarantine. "Just like everyone keeping busy, and trying not to dwell," he said, prior to adding that he does see a silver lining in this pandemic. "I hope so, and praying for a vaccine soon. Things need to get back to normal," he added.This past May, Wilows chatted with Digital Journal about his latest children's book Silas and Sophie . "The children's book has been very good, and selling well. A wonderful story of a boy and his dog. It is available at Barnes and Noble and Amazon," he said.Wilows concluded about "Forever and a Day," "It is very exciting. Since it is audio, everyone has the character pictured in their mind their way," he said with a laugh. "Look for a lot of surprises and you never know who may drop buy," he foreshadowed.For more on entertainment personality and journalist Mark Edward Wilows , check out his Facebook page More about Mark Edward Wilows, Forever and A Day, Audio, Drama Mark Edward Wilows Forever and A Day Audio Drama