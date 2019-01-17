Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Mark Consuelos chatted with Digital Journal about "Riverdale" on The CW, as well as his partnership with McCafé At Home, as part of the "Brew Happier" campaign. Regarding his television series Riverdale on The CW, Consuelos said, "I absolutely love it. I have been pretty lucky to play some really cool characters. To play the bad guy of all bad guys, Hiram Lodge, is so much fun." In the past, Consuelos starred on All My Children as Mateo Santos, where he had to churn a great deal of dialogue each day. "When it's your job, you tend to focus. That's what I get paid to do. Luckily, memorizing lines didn't come too hard for me. As you get older, you need to be on top of it and you need to stay sharp," he said. His New Year's resolutions are to read more and to get better sleep. "I meditate in the morning. It really helps start my day on a positive note," he said. Consuelos is married to award-winning actress and TV host Kelly Ripa. On balancing his career and his family life, he said, "My wife and I are a partnership. Luckily, the kids are a little bit older now, and they are self-sufficient." For aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "study." "Take acting classes and get on stage. Now, more than ever, there are so many more channels and opportunities thanks to the streaming services," he said. Ever-optimistic, Consuelos admitted that he has "no regrets." "I am super happy with where I am," he said, prior to defining the word success as "being around family." "It's the little moments for me that make up success," he added. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment business, with the plethora of streaming services, Consuelos said, "I did Alpha House, which was the first scripted show for Amazon Studios. Now, Amazon is huge. I think it's a great outlet for writers, actors, and directors. Things are shifting, and that's what's going. It is really the golden age." For his Riverdale fans, he concluded, "Thank you. I am so happy you guys watch the show. It is an honor to be a part of something so big and to play a small part in it, and something that people love." To learn more about McCafé at Home, check out its For more information on actor Mark Consuelos, follow him on On his partnership with McCafé At Home, Consuelos said, "I partnered with a brand that is true to who I am and what I do. I love coffee, and I'm a huge coffee fan. We are reminding people to start their day on a positive note. For me, that means, having a cup of coffee. McCafé At Home is reminding people to stick with their New Year's resolution, and you can do that by staying positive and taking it one day at a time. 