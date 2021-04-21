Actor Mark Collier ("As The World Turns" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the forthcoming Soap Con Live event on May 1.
Soap Con Live is a virtual event that was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon; moreover, it is hosted by The Locher Room's YouTube page.
Collier will be a part of the "As the World Turns Panel: Live from Oakdale" panel along with Colleen Zenk, Trent Dawson, Terri Conn, and Austin Peck. "I think it is going to be a lot of fun. What a great idea," he exclaimed. "There are so many fans out there, and soap fans are very fervent and passionate."
"This event will be great for the fans. They can have a good time and it can give them a little break from the year that has been lost," he said. "Watch it, have fun, smile, and reminisce. Get with a family member that you used to watch it with and just have a good time. I am so excited and I hope a lot of people tune in."
On his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "I am motivated by doing different roles and different things. I try to constantly watch different things, different actors, different genres, and different shows, and then incorporate that into me growing as a person and doing different types of roles. That's the fun part about acting. If I had to paint the same painting every day over and over, I don't think I would enjoy it very much."
"I want to continue to get better as an actor and finding things that are different, interesting, and exciting," he added.
When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy in his daytime days, he responded, "It was an adjustment at first. I started acting later in life, I did theater so I was used to dialogue, and when I got on the show, it was a lot, especially on the first week because they are introducing your character. It went on to become pretty easy. The better it is written, the easier it is to learn. Fortunately, when I started people would run lines with me so that helped tremendously. Everybody on set got along so well, and we laughed a lot. It was a really great experience."
For young and aspiring actors, Collier said, "Study, get in class. That's the biggest and most important thing."
Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Collier said, "I am interested to see what comes next." "That would be the title, and 'I am a thinker'," he said with a sweet laugh. "It's an interesting time. I am fortunate since I continue to work. Once you get older, more roles start opening up."
Mark Collier
Bjoern Kommerell
Collier had the nicest words about working with master photographer Bjoern Kommerell. "Working with Bjoern is fun. His work looks like it can be a still from a film, and I love that. I love the artistic looks of his photos and he still maintains all that. Bjoern puts you in a good frame of mind," he said.
He defined the word success as "an internal happiness with what you have achieved so far, and it's also a drive to continue to get better."
For his fans and supporters, he concluded, "First off, thank you so much. Thanks for being passionate fans of the show and for always supporting us."
To learn more about actor Mark Collier, check out his IMDb page.