Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Entertainment Acclaimed singer Marie Osmond chatted with Digital Journal about the digital transformation of the entertainment industry, and the resurgence of vinyl. Osmond continued, "I love technology! That's all I wanted for Christmas: a new Apple watch and my X phone. I love it all." She acknowledged that she has seen a resurgence of vinyl. "Big time! We did a limited edition of my album Music is Medicine on vinyl and it's gone. 10 years ago, I used to hold them up and I would say: 'for you children in the audience this a large CD', and now I can't say that anymore. There is something really beautiful about vinyl. I love real strings and that gritty, earthy tone that comes from it. I've been around and I've seen all the formats. I love them all!" On the key to longevity in the entertainment business, she said, "A lot of it is being in the right place at the right time. Once you are in that place at the right time, it's a lot of hard work. It's keeping your feet on the ground and appreciating everybody that you meet along the way. Loving your fans! They are the people that put your there. I'm one of these odd females who has been working consistently for a little over five decades. Still, I'm not like I'm the old lady singing old songs. I have new music and I'm working on a new album right now. The show in Las Vegas is popular and I get to endorse fantastic things such as Nutrisystem and I'm one of the co-founders of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The purpose of it all: I love people, and I like to bring things to people that bless their lives and help them out just a little bit more!" She revealed that the Osmond family has sold over 100 million units worldwide. "It's some crazy number like that," she said. Out of all the things she has done in her career, she is most proud of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "I am probably the most proud of that. 30 years from now, nobody is going to know who I am, but they are going to know the Children's Miracle Network. That's a legacy that I can leave for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, long after I'm gone," she said. "These hospitals will be there to bless people's lives when they have nobody to count on." For her fans, she said, "They are the best! They are so sweet. We are creatures that need to stop competing with each other, and start completing each other, and I feel that from them! They have been there for me through the most wonderful times in my life and through some of the most darkest moments in my life. They have been full of love, support, graciousness and I appreciate that." She concluded by defining the word success. "When you can wake up, and be a happy grandma, you know you've been successful." "What that means is that you are a good mom and your children want to be around you, and your grandchildren want to be around you. That's success," she explained. To learn more about On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Osmond said, "It's immediate. You do something and immediately, it's all over the world. There are some great things with technology. Also, you can go to dinner, and everybody is sitting on their phone and nobody is talking. We need to be very cautious with how we allow technology in our lives."Osmond continued, "I love technology! That's all I wanted for Christmas: a new Apple watch and my X phone. I love it all."She acknowledged that she has seen a resurgence of vinyl. "Big time! We did a limited edition of my album Music is Medicine on vinyl and it's gone. 10 years ago, I used to hold them up and I would say: 'for you children in the audience this a large CD', and now I can't say that anymore. There is something really beautiful about vinyl. I love real strings and that gritty, earthy tone that comes from it. I've been around and I've seen all the formats. I love them all!"On the key to longevity in the entertainment business, she said, "A lot of it is being in the right place at the right time. Once you are in that place at the right time, it's a lot of hard work. It's keeping your feet on the ground and appreciating everybody that you meet along the way. Loving your fans! They are the people that put your there. I'm one of these odd females who has been working consistently for a little over five decades. Still, I'm not like I'm the old lady singing old songs. I have new music and I'm working on a new album right now. The show in Las Vegas is popular and I get to endorse fantastic things such as Nutrisystem and I'm one of the co-founders of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The purpose of it all: I love people, and I like to bring things to people that bless their lives and help them out just a little bit more!"She revealed that the Osmond family has sold over 100 million units worldwide. "It's some crazy number like that," she said.Out of all the things she has done in her career, she is most proud of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "I am probably the most proud of that. 30 years from now, nobody is going to know who I am, but they are going to know the Children's Miracle Network. That's a legacy that I can leave for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, long after I'm gone," she said. "These hospitals will be there to bless people's lives when they have nobody to count on."For her fans, she said, "They are the best! They are so sweet. We are creatures that need to stop competing with each other, and start completing each other, and I feel that from them! They have been there for me through the most wonderful times in my life and through some of the most darkest moments in my life. They have been full of love, support, graciousness and I appreciate that."She concluded by defining the word success. "When you can wake up, and be a happy grandma, you know you've been successful." "What that means is that you are a good mom and your children want to be around you, and your grandchildren want to be around you. That's success," she explained.To learn more about Marie Osmond , check out her official website More about Marie osmond, digital transformation, Entertainment, Vinyl Marie osmond digital transformati... Entertainment Vinyl