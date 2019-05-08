By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Marie Osmond fans are in for a treat. She officially announced that she will be joining the cast of "The Talk" on CBS as a co-host this fall. A beloved music and entertainment sensation, Osmond will serve in the capacity of a panelist for the hit daytime talk show, when The Talk kicks off its tenth season on CBS in September of 2019. Osmond will join the panel that is comprised of such co-hosts as Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and former rap music star Eve. "I could not be more thrilled," Marie Osmond exclaimed about the announcement in a video that was posted on her social networks. "Can't wait to spend my weekdays with you," she added. Her brother, Donny Osmond, congratulated Marie on her new role. He stated that he is thrilled for her, especially since she will be balancing two shows at once, yet she is confident that she is able to handle the multitasking. "She makes a perfect co-host and will be a great new asset to the team," Donny Osmond posted on his Facebook page. Aside from her acting and singing endeavors, To learn more about Osmond will be replacing veteran actress and co-host Sara Gilbert, who is leaving The Talk. Gilbert was also the creator of the show.A beloved music and entertainment sensation, Osmond will serve in the capacity of a panelist for the hit daytime talk show, when The Talk kicks off its tenth season on CBS in September of 2019.Osmond will join the panel that is comprised of such co-hosts as Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and former rap music star Eve. "I could not be more thrilled," Marie Osmond exclaimed about the announcement in a video that was posted on her social networks. "Can't wait to spend my weekdays with you," she added.Her brother, Donny Osmond, congratulated Marie on her new role. He stated that he is thrilled for her, especially since she will be balancing two shows at once, yet she is confident that she is able to handle the multitasking. "She makes a perfect co-host and will be a great new asset to the team," Donny Osmond posted on his Facebook page.Aside from her acting and singing endeavors, Osmond is a spokesperson for the weight loss program Nutrisystem To learn more about Marie Osmond , check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Marie osmond, the talk, CBS, Cohost Marie osmond the talk CBS Cohost