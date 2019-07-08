Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Patchogue - Acclaimed comedian Margaret Cho chatted with Digital Journal about her new podcast, upcoming shows on Long Island, New York, as well as being an artist in this digital age. On Friday, July 19, Cho will be performing at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue on Long Island, and on the following day, July 20, she will be playing at the Ice Palace Nightclub in Fire Island. "It will consist of new material, and I will talk a lot about Pride and the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. There is an element of world pride. The shows will be very fun," she said, prior to noting that she will also be making fun of her mother, as usual. To this day, Cho still loves her song "Anna Nicole," where she pays homage to the late Anna Nicole Smith. "That's a really pretty song. I love it," she exclaimed. On her future plans, Cho said, "I am just constantly writing and touring. I am trying to work on a couple of television projects. It's busy and it's good. I am doing a few movies here and there." In her personal life, Cho shared that she turned 50 years old and she has a lot of renewed excitement about life. When asked about the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "It is still the 'Introduction.' I feel like I just started." She shared that she had envisioned the high school version of herself doing "gardening," which she hasn't done yet. "I should look into it," she said, with a sweet laugh. For young and aspiring entertainers, she said, "Put it all out there and just go with it and go for it. We just have one life so go get it." Digital transformation of comedy and entertainment On being a comedian in this digital age, Cho said, "I love it. Now, you are multitasking as a social media personality and also with your regular job. It's adapting to the new way of life, which I think is great." Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, Cho underscored its importance. "That's great. I think it's really important. It had to happen and it needed to happen. I am glad about it," she said. Cho defined the word success as "peace, happiness, and joy." "Also, it's a sense of accomplishment with what you set out to do," she said. For her fans and supporters, Cho said, "I love you and thank you." To learn more about Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian Margaret Cho, check out her Cho announced that she will be hosting a new podcast , where each week Cho interviews a famous and beloved celebrity, and one person she believes is the next big thing. "I am excited. It will involve interviews with celebrities that we love, and interviews with lots of people that we should know about. The podcast deals with lots of different people. 