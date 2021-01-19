Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment World-renowned comedian and actress Margaret Cho chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Over The Moon," the 2021 She Rocks Awards, and her upcoming Livestream on February 14. She opened up about life during the quarantine. "I have been okay," she said. "It's weird, and it's definitely something that I am still not used to it since I have been touring on the road for the last 30 years. It's very strange to spend this much time at home. I've never been home this much. I am expanding my animal family, I am adopting some cats. I have a small dog, Lucia, but I've never had cats before. Lucia will have some cat sisters soon, which is great." During the quarantine, she shared that she has honed her cooking skills. "I can make really good Thai food and Korean food. Those are my two new skills and I make Thai and Korean food each day. I am also making a lot of bread," she said. Regarding the silver lining in this pandemic, she said, "I think it's amazing that we have the Internet to connect with people online. That's really incredible, and I am so grateful that we have virtual connectivity. This past election, I was happy to do a lot of work on the Biden/Harris campaign, which was done entirely via the Internet. I am so grateful that we have our first female Vice President, which is super exciting and I am thrilled about it since there is going to be a lot of change." She noted that she keeps in touch with her parents via Zoom, both of which are 83 years old. "We did a lot of Facetime and Zoom, which is great," she said. "It means so much to be together even digitally." On February 14, she has her forthcoming Cho stars in Netflix's first-ever animated movie Over The Moon with Ken Jeong and Sandra Oh. "That was amazing," she admitted. "I am really thrilled to be able to do any kind of voiceover, and the animation for that was so beautiful. It was amazing to see it all come together. It's a beautiful movie and I am really proud of it." She acknowledged that being a stand-up comedian has been a career-defining moment for Cho. "Being a stand-up comedian has always made me feel really alive. All of the stand-up comedy I've done is what has defined me," she said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "It's still Unwritten." "Just like the Natasha Beddingfield song," she said. She noted that she would love to someday work with Kevin Kwan who wrote Crazy Rich Asians, Nico Santos, and director Jon M. Chu. "I would love to work with anybody from Crazy Rich Asians. I love that franchise," she said. Her podcast is available on For her fans, she expressed her unconditional love towards them. "I love you and I will see you as soon as I can," she said. On February 14, she has her forthcoming Livestream advice show , which is called "Sex With Margaret." "It's going to be a lot of answering questions for people that have issues that are sex-related. I've been around and worked around sex education for a long time, so it's great to have a show that is really about that. I will be talking about different types of problems and different types of relationships and I am excited," she said. 