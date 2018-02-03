Throughout her career in the entertainment business, Cho has earned five Grammy nominations, as well as a Primetime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series" for her acting work in 30 Rock
. Her latest comedy tour, "Fresh Off The Bloat," launched this past fall, and it has been widely popular among fans and critics. In fact, in 2017, Rolling Stone
named Cho
in its "Top 50 Stand-Up Comics of All Time."
"Fresh Off The Bloat
" is Cho's sickest stand-up comedy show to date. A trailblazer amongst female comedians, Cho continues to tackle difficult topics with sensitivity and insight. She opens up about activism, abuse, addiction and her ethnic background (being Asian). Cho noted that her grandmother once told her that she looked bloated as if she were "found dead in a lake after several days of searching." She went on to describe the Koreans, as the "most savage" of all the Asians. Her new stand-up comedy show is about being clean from drinking, drugs and it's about coming back to life.
On Friday, March 2, and on Saturday, March 3, Cho
will be performing two nightly shows at Levity Live in West Nyack, New York.
To learn more about Margaret Cho's touring schedule, check out her official website
.