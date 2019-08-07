Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Marcus Scribner chatted with Digital Journal about being on "Black-ish" on ABC, and being a part of Frito-Lay Variety Packs and Feed the Children for their "Snackable Notes" program. Scribner shared that between now and October 15, as part of Frito-Lay's long-time partnership with Feed the Children, for every note written on a Frito-Lay chip bag and submitted at their In addition, he is excited that Feed the Children will supplement up to two million meals to families in need. "It is going to a great cause," he said. "In celebration of 'Back to School,' I partnered up with Frito-Lay's and Feed the Children for their Snackable Notes program," he said. "These notes are super inspiring," he said. "I am super pumped about this partnership. It really is the perfect partnership." The young actor hosted an event for the local Los Angeles community, where he spent the day handing out food to families in need, helping students pick out new school supplies, and sharing positive words of encouragement and he wrote out a few of his own Snackable Notes. "I remember my mom used to write notes in my brown bags, which inspired me in my youth," he recalled. Scribner also opened up about Grown-ish on Freeform. "It's a pretty fun experience. It is different than Black-ish since it is more youth-driven starring Yara Shahidi. It feels like our sister show," he said. Each day, Scribner is motivated by his parents, who have been very supportive of his career, even when he doesn't believe in himself. "What makes these Snackable Notes so great it is that it lets kids know that their parents are always there to support them," he said. "My parents definitely inspire me." Digital transformation of the entertainment business On being an actor in this digital age, Scribner said, "It feels good and it's definitely interesting. A lot of our impact is on social media. I use my platform to spread positive messages. I am super excited about this partnership with Feed the Children since it allows me to give back to a community that I grew up in." Regarding the impact of streaming services on the entertainment business, he said, "There are definitely more opportunities for a lot of people, which I think is great. The acting business is very cut-throat, and so is show business in general." "Streaming services are offering platforms to make content that is driven towards the audience that people are identifying with. It allows people to focus on the art and the message that they want to send. I think the streaming platforms are great and I am very appreciative of them," he elaborated. In 2019, Scribner won the NAACP Image Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series" for his acting work on Black-ish. "That felt amazing," he admitted. "It is such a prestigious award that so many talented and amazing veteran actors have won. To be able to stand up on that stage and give a little speech and accept that, since it is based on a team effort, is amazing." To learn more about actor Marcus Scribner, follow him on On being on Black-ish, Scribner said, "It's a lot of fun. We have a lot of fun on the show. It has been six years at this point. I am on veteran status at the moment. I think the streaming platforms are great and I am very appreciative of them," he elaborated.In 2019, Scribner won the NAACP Image Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series" for his acting work on Black-ish. "That felt amazing," he admitted. "It is such a prestigious award that so many talented and amazing veteran actors have won. To be able to stand up on that stage and give a little speech and accept that, since it is based on a team effort, is amazing."To learn more about actor Marcus Scribner, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter