By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Marcus Coloma has checked into "General Hospital" as the new Nikolas Cassadine. Coloma's first episode as Nikolas Cassadine aired on October 31, which coincided with Halloween. Ava (played by Maura West) felt that she was being watched by somebody the entire time (so she always had a gun handy) presumably thinking it was serial killer Ryan Chamberlain. The masked man was trespassing into Ava's art gallery to check out Helena Cassadine's portrait. Knowing that something was up, Ava surprised the intruder pointing her handgun at her. When she asked him to reveal himself to her, he took off his mask and it was indeed Nikolas Cassadine (this time played by Marcus Coloma). It turns out that Nikolas is alive after all these years, and the two psychics (Sibley and Chelsea) that Ava Jerome had been seeing were right, in that they did not feel Nikolas' presence on the other side (meaning that he was alive the whole time). The viewers also find out that it was Nikolas who had taken Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) away after she was in a coma last year (since he is seen wearing the same ring). The role of Nikolas Cassadine was previously played by Emmy winner Tyler Christopher (who originated the role in 1996 and played the character on and off until 2016), as well as Colton Scott (who played him for four years from 1999 to 2003), and lastly, by Nick Stabile (in 2016). Coloma is known for his acting work in such Disney movies as Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 and Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3, as well as his portrayal of Marcus Johnson on The CW's One Tree Hill. Coloma appeared wearing a white and gold mask at the Halloween party at the Metro Court, where he comes face to face with his mother, Laura (the mayor of Port Charles), and then he visited Ava's art gallery.Ava (played by Maura West) felt that she was being watched by somebody the entire time (so she always had a gun handy) presumably thinking it was serial killer Ryan Chamberlain.The masked man was trespassing into Ava's art gallery to check out Helena Cassadine's portrait. Knowing that something was up, Ava surprised the intruder pointing her handgun at her. When she asked him to reveal himself to her, he took off his mask and it was indeed Nikolas Cassadine (this time played by Marcus Coloma).It turns out that Nikolas is alive after all these years, and the two psychics (Sibley and Chelsea) that Ava Jerome had been seeing were right, in that they did not feel Nikolas' presence on the other side (meaning that he was alive the whole time). The viewers also find out that it was Nikolas who had taken Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) away after she was in a coma last year (since he is seen wearing the same ring).The role of Nikolas Cassadine was previously played by Emmy winner Tyler Christopher (who originated the role in 1996 and played the character on and off until 2016), as well as Colton Scott (who played him for four years from 1999 to 2003), and lastly, by Nick Stabile (in 2016).Coloma is known for his acting work in such Disney movies as Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 and Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3, as well as his portrayal of Marcus Johnson on The CW's One Tree Hill. More about Marcus Coloma, Nikolas Cassadine, General hospital, Abc, Actor Marcus Coloma Nikolas Cassadine General hospital Abc Actor