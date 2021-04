Screenshot of William Lipton at the 2020 Nurses Ball on "General Hospital" Photo Courtesy of ABC, 'General Hospital'

Entitled "Virtual Vibes," this Zoom event with William and Marcus will feature some acoustic tunes, and good fun. Marcus Coloma has been killing it on General Hospital on ABC as the recast of Nikolas Cassadine The same holds true for William Lipton and his acting performances lately as Cameron, and his acoustic performance of " We Weren't Done with this Yet. To learn more about this virtual event featuring Marcus Coloma and William Lipton, produced by Coastal Entertainment, on April 25, click here