By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment

On April 15, actors Marcus Coloma and Maurice Benard stole the show in their face-off scenes in "General Hospital" on ABC.

In this episode, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) confronted Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) about abandoning his son Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) in the last three years, who thought that he was dead. Sonny is invested in this because Spencer is his nephew, and they would keep in touch on a regular basis.

Nikolas is trying to justify his position to Sonny stating that everything he did was for Spencer when Sonny claims that everything he did was for himself, and he subsequently calls Nikolas a coward and issues a warning to him (to stay away from the people that he loves such as his wife, Carly, and Spencer). This was quite a face-off and the tension between these two men was palpable through the TV screen. Convincing and compelling acting performances by Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma.

Speaking of Coloma, congratulations are in order once again for him being able to take the role of Nikolas Cassadine, and make it his own. Ever since Coloma came to Port Charles in Halloween of 2019, there hasn't been a scene (big or small) that he hasn't been able to nail.