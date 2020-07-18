Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMarcus Coloma and Maura West to partake in virtual GH Zoom event

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Entertainment
Actors Marcus Coloma and Maura West will be participating in a virtual GH Fantasy Zoom fan event on Sunday, October 4. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This virtual fan event is produced by Coastal Entertainment. Coloma stars as the new Nikolas Cassadine on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital, while Emmy winner Maura West portrays Ava Jerome.
Maura West revealed via a tweet that her portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Special Needs Network. "Check out the incredible work they do! @SpecialNeedsLA Let’s Zoom and make a difference together," she exclaimed via Twitter.
Ever since he has taken over the role of Nikolas Cassadine, Coloma has been killing it with his powerhouse acting, earning multiple rave reviews from Digital Journal.
To learn more about this Zoom event starring Marcus Coloma and Maura West, check out the official Coastal Entertainment website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marcus Coloma back in January of 2020.
Marcus Coloma as Nikolas Cassadine in General Hospital
Marcus Coloma as Nikolas Cassadine in 'General Hospital'
ABC, Valerie Durant
More about Marcus Coloma, Maura West, General hospital, Fan, Event
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Sean Stemaly charms on 'As Far As I Know' country single Special
US carries out freedom of navigation operation off Venezuela
Bollywood star Aishwarya Bachchan moved to coronavirus ward
Racism in Cuba: banned by law, alive on the streets
Australian virus resurgence forces suspension of parliament
Trump clashes with Fox interviewer over Biden police defunding claim
US congressman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80
Twitter says hackers 'manipulated' employees to access accounts
Caeleb Dressel excited to race for the Cali Condors in the ISL
Q&A: Leveraging IoT tech to make sustainability headway Special