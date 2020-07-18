This virtual fan event is produced by Coastal Entertainment. Coloma stars as the new Nikolas Cassadine on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital
, while Emmy winner Maura West portrays Ava Jerome.
Maura West revealed via a tweet that her portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Special Needs Network
. "Check out the incredible work they do! @SpecialNeedsLA Let’s Zoom and make a difference together," she exclaimed via Twitter
.
Ever since he has taken over the role of Nikolas Cassadine, Coloma has been killing it with his powerhouse acting, earning multiple rave reviews from Digital Journal
.
To learn more about this Zoom event starring Marcus Coloma and Maura West, check out the official Coastal Entertainment website
.
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marcus Coloma
back in January of 2020.
Marcus Coloma as Nikolas Cassadine in 'General Hospital'
ABC, Valerie Durant