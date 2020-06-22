Email
article imageMarci Miller to return to 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC as Abigail

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
This summer, Marci Miller is returning to the hit NBC daytime drama "Days of Our Lives" to reprise the role of Abigail DiMera.
Miller will take over the role of Abigail once again from Kate Mansi, as her character was sent off to Florida to get treatment for her hallucinations. As of Friday, June 19, Billy Flynn is back on Days of Our Lives as Chad DiMera.
For her portrayal of Abigail, Miller earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
On June 30, Miller will be a part of a Days of Our Lives Zoom event, along with co-stars Billy Flynn and Eric Martsolf, where the proceeds will go towards Cedar CanSupport, which provides assistance to cancer patients and their families. To learn more about this forthcoming Zoom fan event, click here.
To learn more about Marci Miller, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marci Miller back in December of 2018.
More about Marci Miller, days of our lives, abigail, Nbc
 
