Miller
will take over the role of Abigail once again from Kate Mansi, as her character was sent off to Florida to get treatment for her hallucinations. As of Friday, June 19, Billy Flynn is back on Days of Our Lives
as Chad DiMera.
For her portrayal of Abigail, Miller earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
On June 30, Miller will be a part of a Days of Our Lives
Zoom event, along with co-stars Billy Flynn and Eric Martsolf, where the proceeds will go towards Cedar CanSupport
, which provides assistance to cancer patients and their families. To learn more about this forthcoming Zoom fan event, click here
.
