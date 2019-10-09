The "YesterDays" fan event will take place on Friday, November 8 in Studio City, California, and it will feature actors from the show,
both current and former cast members. Miller will be joined by such actors as Patrika Darbo, Nadia Bjorlin, Brandon Beemer
, Olivia Rose Keegan, Jordi Vilasuso and Kyle Lowder
, among others.
For more information on this upcoming fan event in California, visit the official Star Struck Fan Events website
.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported
, Miller was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Abigal Deveraux DiMera on Days of Our Lives
on NBC. Her character was dealing with the intense Dissociative identity disorder (DID) storyline.
To learn more about Marci Miller, follow her on Twitter
and on Instagram
.
