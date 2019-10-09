Email
Marci Miller to appear at Days of Our Lives fan event next month

Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Studio City - Marci Miller, who formerly played the role of Abigail on "Days of Our Lives," will be appearing at a fan event next month in California.
The "YesterDays" fan event will take place on Friday, November 8 in Studio City, California, and it will feature actors from the show,
both current and former cast members. Miller will be joined by such actors as Patrika Darbo, Nadia Bjorlin, Brandon Beemer, Olivia Rose Keegan, Jordi Vilasuso and Kyle Lowder, among others.
For more information on this upcoming fan event in California, visit the official Star Struck Fan Events website.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Miller was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Abigal Deveraux DiMera on Days of Our Lives on NBC. Her character was dealing with the intense Dissociative identity disorder (DID) storyline.
To learn more about Marci Miller, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Marci Miller chatted with Digital Journal back in December of 2018 about her daily motivations and the impact of technology on the entertainment industry.
More about Marci Miller, days of our lives, California, Kyle Lowder, Nbc
 
