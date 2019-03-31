This marks Miller's second consecutive career Daytime Emmy nomination in the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" category. Miller was nominated last year for her portrayal of Abigail Deveraux DiMera on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
.
Miller is the sole actress from Days of Our Lives
nominated in the competitive "Lead Actress" Daytime Emmy category this year. She is nominated alongside two actresses from The Bold and The Beautiful
(Heather Tom
and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and two actresses from General Hospital
(Maura West
and Laura Wright
).
The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on May 5 in Pasadena, California.
