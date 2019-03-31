Email
Marci Miller scores 2019 Daytime Emmy nod for 'Days of Our Lives'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actress Marci Miller has a major reason to be proud. She scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for her acting work on "Days of Our Lives."
This marks Miller's second consecutive career Daytime Emmy nomination in the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" category. Miller was nominated last year for her portrayal of Abigail Deveraux DiMera on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.
Miller is the sole actress from Days of Our Lives nominated in the competitive "Lead Actress" Daytime Emmy category this year. She is nominated alongside two actresses from The Bold and The Beautiful (Heather Tom and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and two actresses from General Hospital (Maura West and Laura Wright).
The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on May 5 in Pasadena, California.
For more information on actress Marci Miller, follow her on Twitter.
Read More: Marci Miller chatted with Digital Journal back in December of 2018, where she spoke about her acting career, being on Days of Our Lives, the impact of technology on the entertainment business and she furnished her definition of the word success.
