On his future plans, he shared, "I've made "giving back" become a huge part of my goals for 2021 and beyond. I've always been so focused on myself and my career and I'd tell myself that I'd give back later when I had more resources. Well, a few months ago I came to terms with the fact that I was making excuses so I began organizing monthly charity events to support different organizations. So far this has included homelessness, military veterans, women's shelters, toy drives, etc. It's been a really rewarding experience and I look forward to continuing to find ways to help those in need as I continue to grow the resources to do so." 3. The quarantine actually got me to begin writing and directing more. I needed to continue creating while the industry was on hold so I made a couple of short films. The first is called "True Love" and it just got accepted into the Los Angeles Short Film Festival. The other, "China White", is still in post production and is a proof of concept for a feature film I wrote that I hope to make in the next year or two. Without the quarantine I probably would have stayed busy on other projects so it was a great opportunity for me to grow as a writer and director. On being an actor in the digital age, he exclaimed, "I love it. The accessibility of filmmaking today is unreal. I mean they're even being made on iPhones and some of them are fantastic. Huge directors like Steven Soderbergh are doing it too. There's also never been such a high demand for actors than now with all the content that's being created. There's such an abundance of opportunity and work." "I'd say the only drawback to the digital age in my opinion is the reliance of CGI and action sequences to tell stories. They're cool and all, but maybe I'm just a little old-fashioned in my preference to see characters and relationships dominate a story," he added.. Regarding his proudest professional moments, he said, "Booking my first lead in a feature film was definitely one of my proudest moments since entering the entertainment industry. It was a beautifully written indie film called '5 South' that I was lucky enough to be a part of." "We went all over San Diego and parts of Mexico just shooting and creating every day and it was an incredibly educating and fulfilling experience that I will always be grateful for. It was the making of that film that made me really know that this is what I wanted to spend the rest of my life doing- meeting new people to create and tell stories with," he said. Marc Herrmann Bjoern Kommerell He had nothing but the greatest remarks about master photographer "Bjoern really gets you in a place where you feel like you have the permission to fully be yourself and trust your instincts. It was an incredible experience and I really learned a lot from him," he added. Mark Herrmann Bjoern Kommerell On his definition of the word success, Herrmann responded, "Success to me is all about happiness because if you're happy that's all that really matters regardless of any external results. And I think that comes from doing something that is fulfilling to you while maintaining good relationships with the people around you and a good relationship with yourself because that's who you're gonna be stuck with your whole life so you better like them." For his fans and supporters, he said, "I am so grateful for all the fans and support that I've been getting. Everyone who reaches out, even just to say that they enjoy my work, is a huge inspiration for me to continue to be at the top of my game and give my best with every role that I approach in the future."To learn more about actor Marc Herrmann, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram