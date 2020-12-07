By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Marc Anthony Samuel is celebrating a major milestone, his eighth anniversary on the hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital." I was just told by a nice viewer/fan that it was my 8th anniversary on GH. Wow! Time flies! Glad to be a part! — Marc Anthony Samuel (@marcasart) December 4, 2020 Speaking of General Hospital, on Sunday, January 10, 2021, he will be a part of a GH Fantasy virtual fan event, for an intimate group of fans. He will be joined by fellow General Hospital actresses Sonya Eddy and Risa Dorken who play nurses Epiphany Johnson and Amy Driscoll, as part of "The Nurses of GH." This event is produced by Coastal Entertainment, and for more information In addition, he appears in the short-form digital series Enter Exit on Instagram TV (IGTV), which was written by Matt Boren, and directed by Finola Hughes. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with To learn more about actor Marc Anthony Samuel, follow him on Actor Marc Anthony Samuel of 'General Hospital' Photo by Matt Kallish He has played the role of Felix DuBois on General Hospital since 2012. Samuel expressed his excitement for this milestone via a post on social media. "Wow. Time flies," he exclaimed. "Glad to be a part."Speaking of General Hospital, on Sunday, January 10, 2021, he will be a part of a GH Fantasy virtual fan event, for an intimate group of fans. He will be joined by fellow General Hospital actresses Sonya Eddy and Risa Dorken who play nurses Epiphany Johnson and Amy Driscoll, as part of "The Nurses of GH." This event is produced by Coastal Entertainment, and for more information click here In addition, he appears in the short-form digital series Enter Exit on Instagram TV (IGTV), which was written by Matt Boren, and directed by Finola Hughes.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with Marc Anthony Samuel To learn more about actor Marc Anthony Samuel, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Marc Anthony Samuel, General hospital, Actor, Abc Marc Anthony Samuel General hospital Actor Abc