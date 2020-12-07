He has played the role of Felix DuBois on General Hospital
since 2012. Samuel expressed his excitement for this milestone via a post on social media. "Wow. Time flies," he exclaimed. "Glad to be a part."
Speaking of General Hospital
, on Sunday, January 10, 2021, he will be a part of a GH Fantasy virtual fan event, for an intimate group of fans. He will be joined by fellow General Hospital
actresses Sonya Eddy and Risa Dorken who play nurses Epiphany Johnson and Amy Driscoll, as part of "The Nurses of GH." This event is produced by Coastal Entertainment, and for more information click here
.
In addition, he appears in the short-form digital series Enter Exit
on Instagram TV (IGTV), which was written by Matt Boren, and directed by Finola Hughes.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with Marc Anthony Samuel
.
Actor Marc Anthony Samuel of 'General Hospital'
Photo by Matt Kallish