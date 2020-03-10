Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Entertainment Malan Breton is a multifaceted entertainer. He chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for the future in music, acting, and fashion. On his new collection, he explained, "The new collection is called the 'Rise of the Phoenix.' It is the embodiment of light, love, and the future. the Collection is constructed of a variety of materials, up-cycled and new. It marks the end of a very painful period of my life." Regarding his music career, he said, "I have been working with Giovanni Damiani (Miley Cyrus "Wrecking Ball" and Lana Del Rey "Born to Die") and Alex Davies giving the music a more soulful, heart, with a darker edge, and a knowledge of orchestration which is more my DNA." When asked about what inspires him in life, he said, "My inspiration in life comes from many artists of all genres and generations, Judy Garland, Salvador Dali, Puffy (I danced for his music video when I was a dancer), Paula Abdul (I danced for her) I love to dance, I love music, I love the heart of music and how it touches the human soul." "I love the strength of artists like Cardi B., Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Mary J. Blige. Many female artists have inspired me over the years, Annie Lennox, Barbra Streisand, Julie Andrews, and Whitney Houston. Yet I love a good anthem, a ballad that gives one strength, revives the heart," he explained. "My inspiration as a human comes from people who live their truth, who live in their moment fearlessly and effortlessly," he added. Breton is a jack of all creative trades, who can sing, act, and dance and design. "I have been blessed by many angels to have a voice, to dance, to create, to direct, to act. I also carry two government-appointed ambassadorships in the arts, I think we live in a time where diversification is so important, and learning and teaching are even more important,' he said. Regarding his plans for the future in music, he said, "I am working on finishing my EP, and a documentary that tells the story of this journey, how I got to this moment. A gallery exhibition, a fragrance, a TV show, and more... I try to hit five points with every launch. An old business model I learned from one of my mentors." "I have also co-written a movie musical based on the story of Julius Caesar called XIVJC that will go into production in 2021. I just did a benefit concert for China Friday to help raise funding and awareness for the Coronavirus. I am very very socially active, it is my gift back to the universe for giving me so much," he elaborated. When asked what are some of the biggest celebrities that he has dressed as a designer, he said, "I have dressed so many beautiful souls from Ariana to Janelle Monae, Priyanka Chopra to Anne Winters. The first people I dressed were in music, Seal and Kylie Minogue." He is known for the tagline, "wherever you go, shine." "I always believed if you felt beautiful in the moment, you would shine. So wherever you go, shine. That's my wish to the world, a wish that you live each moment feeling your very best. No matter your race, gender, size, we are all human, we all love, we all hurt, we all need moments to believe in ourselves, we all need hope," he said. Malan Breton concluded, "I try to live in the moment, that said I'm open to the blessings of a new day, and I would love to start a family." To learn more about Malan Breton, check out his Breton is a brand, a creative artist, a musician, a student, an actor, a teacher, a TV Personality, and award-winning director, designer, costumer, a possible global mogul, a philanthropist, a mentor, a friend, a lover. "I guess in a way someone who lives in each moment of my life with full love and an open heart," he said.On his new collection, he explained, "The new collection is called the 'Rise of the Phoenix.' It is the embodiment of light, love, and the future. the Collection is constructed of a variety of materials, up-cycled and new. It marks the end of a very painful period of my life."Regarding his music career, he said, "I have been working with Giovanni Damiani (Miley Cyrus "Wrecking Ball" and Lana Del Rey "Born to Die") and Alex Davies giving the music a more soulful, heart, with a darker edge, and a knowledge of orchestration which is more my DNA."When asked about what inspires him in life, he said, "My inspiration in life comes from many artists of all genres and generations, Judy Garland, Salvador Dali, Puffy (I danced for his music video when I was a dancer), Paula Abdul (I danced for her) I love to dance, I love music, I love the heart of music and how it touches the human soul.""I love the strength of artists like Cardi B., Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Mary J. Blige. Many female artists have inspired me over the years, Annie Lennox, Barbra Streisand, Julie Andrews, and Whitney Houston. Yet I love a good anthem, a ballad that gives one strength, revives the heart," he explained."My inspiration as a human comes from people who live their truth, who live in their moment fearlessly and effortlessly," he added.Breton is a jack of all creative trades, who can sing, act, and dance and design. "I have been blessed by many angels to have a voice, to dance, to create, to direct, to act. I also carry two government-appointed ambassadorships in the arts, I think we live in a time where diversification is so important, and learning and teaching are even more important,' he said.Regarding his plans for the future in music, he said, "I am working on finishing my EP, and a documentary that tells the story of this journey, how I got to this moment. A gallery exhibition, a fragrance, a TV show, and more... I try to hit five points with every launch. An old business model I learned from one of my mentors.""I have also co-written a movie musical based on the story of Julius Caesar called XIVJC that will go into production in 2021. I just did a benefit concert for China Friday to help raise funding and awareness for the Coronavirus. I am very very socially active, it is my gift back to the universe for giving me so much," he elaborated.When asked what are some of the biggest celebrities that he has dressed as a designer, he said, "I have dressed so many beautiful souls from Ariana to Janelle Monae, Priyanka Chopra to Anne Winters. The first people I dressed were in music, Seal and Kylie Minogue."He is known for the tagline, "wherever you go, shine." "I always believed if you felt beautiful in the moment, you would shine. So wherever you go, shine. That's my wish to the world, a wish that you live each moment feeling your very best. No matter your race, gender, size, we are all human, we all love, we all hurt, we all need moments to believe in ourselves, we all need hope," he said.Malan Breton concluded, "I try to live in the moment, that said I'm open to the blessings of a new day, and I would love to start a family."To learn more about Malan Breton, check out his official website More about Malan Breton, Fashion, Music, Entertainment Malan Breton Fashion Music Entertainment