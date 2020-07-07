Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Makeup artist Noreen Taylor Diani chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Indie Series Award nomination for "Best Makeup," and her plans for the future, which include competing for Maxim Cover Girl and working on new movie projects. She opened up about her Emmy award-winning digital drama series 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment She is in the running for On her plans for the rest of the year and beyond, she said, "I have a 100 percent organic and natural cosmetic line that we have a partnership with bikini dot com in their beauty boxes as well as Petit Vour. We rebranded and are relaunching on Amazon this fall." "Right now, I am running for Maxim Cover Girl, which helps raise money for Wounded Warriors. I am glad I can help raise money for these brave men protecting us and our country every day. I am also working on some movie projects coming up such as No More Goodbyes and A Date with an Angel." She offered the following inspiring words to people during the pandemic: "This is not the be-all-end-all. So do something you've been wanting to do. Try a new business venture, write a book, or reinvent yourself. Even a little self-care is always needed to make sure you are your best self." To learn more about Noreen Taylor Diani's organic and natural cosmetic line, check out her "During the pandemic, I've been reinventing myself," she said. "I've been encouraging other women through videos to try a new makeup look, doing one-on-one tutorials to help women feel beautiful all around."She opened up about her 2020 Indie Series Award nod for "Best Makeup," she said, "Earning an ISA nod for 'Best Makeup' really encouraged me to put myself out there more as a professional artist showing my talents and skills. I love to make people look and feel beautiful so this was very satisfying to know that myself and my team of artists are doing a good job to get noticed. It is always a team effort and I have Gregori J. Martin and Kristos Andrews of The Bay: The Series to thank for this opportunity for myself and my team."She is in the running for Maxim Cover Girl . "It's exhilarating because I was not going to submit but my best friend pushed me to apply. I really didn't think at first I would get very far. This really boosted my self-confidence that you really can achieve anything you want if you are in that mindset. It's an amazing accomplishment to be in the quarter-finals out of 10,000 plus women. I feel that most women are so body-conscious and always trying to please to achieve a look that is unachievable. Being a curvy model today is the one changing to the norm. I feel this is a major accomplishment in setting the new norm that all shapes and sizes are beautiful."On her plans for the rest of the year and beyond, she said, "I have a 100 percent organic and natural cosmetic line that we have a partnership with bikini dot com in their beauty boxes as well as Petit Vour. We rebranded and are relaunching on Amazon this fall.""Right now, I am running for Maxim Cover Girl, which helps raise money for Wounded Warriors. I am glad I can help raise money for these brave men protecting us and our country every day. I am also working on some movie projects coming up such as No More Goodbyes and A Date with an Angel."She offered the following inspiring words to people during the pandemic: "This is not the be-all-end-all. So do something you've been wanting to do. Try a new business venture, write a book, or reinvent yourself. Even a little self-care is always needed to make sure you are your best self."To learn more about Noreen Taylor Diani's organic and natural cosmetic line, check out her official homepage More about Makeup, Artist, indie series, The Bay, noreen taylor diani Makeup Artist indie series The Bay noreen taylor diani