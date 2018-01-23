Las Vegas
Magician Mat Franco will appear on Access Hollywood Live on January 25. He is the star of "Magic Reinvented Nightly" in Las Vegas.
Franco was also the winner of the ninth season of the reality competition, America's Got Talent. He performs regularly at The Linq Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas at his namesake venue, the Mat Franco Theater.
His magic show was honored as the "Best Show" by Las Vegas Weekly, and he was voted twice as the "Best Magic Show" in the Las Vegas Review Journal.
In December of 2017, Franco performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, where he earned rave reviews from magic fans and critics.
With "Magic Reinvented Nightly," Franco treats his audience members to an unparalleled magic production with an innovative and an immersive approach to magic, which is driven by Franco's passion for his craft, as well as his imagination. Franco mixes his inventive magic with crowd-guided improv, where he created adventures that are unique and memorable.
