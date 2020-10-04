Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Magician and illusionist Dan Sperry chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Masters of Illusion" Season 7 on The CW network, and being a performer in the digital age. The show is produced by Associated Television International. Aside from Sperry, magicians that will be appearing this season include Alexandra Duvivier, Alex Geiser, Alex Ramon, Angela Funovits, Anna DeGuzman, Ben Blaque, Chipper Lowell, Chris Funk, Michael Laslo, Michael Turco, Murray SawChuck, My Uyên, Naathan Phan, Nick Dopuch, Nick Lewin, Paige Thompson, Richard Turner, Shaun Jay, Shoot Ogawa, Simon Coronel, The Sacred Riana, Titou, Tommy Wind, Trigg Watson, and Xavier Mortimer, among others. The show was filmed back in January of 2020, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry, who is affectionately known as "The Anti-Conjuror" has been hailed as the most popular and in-demand illusionist of this generation. As a result of his jaw-dropping performances on multiple record-breaking international tours, numerous network television appearances, and some of the most underground viral videos to ever plague the Internet, his legion of hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans span all ages and demographics. Sperry combines the art of magic with the macabre, his totally unique and edgy illusions initially capture the imagination of crowds all over the world. But it is his unhinged, shockingly eccentric humor and audience interaction that makes his live show a truly unique experience. When asked about his career-defining moments, he remarked, "There was a time when I was 12 years old and I watched Reservoir Dogs with my uncle. The scene where Michael Madsen is cutting off the police officer's ear and pouring gasoline all over him while dancing around was the weirdest thing and over-the-top." "Being 12 years old, I probably shouldn't have watched something so bizarrely grotesque but I did, but that made me intrigued and uncomfortable at the same time. That was a defining moment for me because I wanted to make that same feeling happen with magic, and just see how people react," Sperry elaborated. On being a magician in the digital age, he explained, "It's a weird medium to have to get used to because everything changes super fast. Even doing Zoom shows is really weird. It's a really awkward time." Magic fans can try an interactive magic trick by Dan Sperry below through the comfort of their computer or cell phone screens. For young and aspiring magicians and illusionists, he said, "Practice and don't get too used to the virtual magic, especially since magic is best experienced live. Hopefully, once things start going in the right direction, people will get to experience that again more and more." During quarantine, Sperry revealed that he has been doing okay. "I realized that I don't have a hobby because I was always working and always in motion," he said. "I don't even collect baseball cards anymore so I don't know what to do. I went through a couple of different things trying to find a hobby but I still don't have one. Nevertheless, it was an interesting experience along the way." On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sperry responded, "Choose Your Own Adventure." With Dan Sperry, it is safe to say that the contemporary magic industry has found its Alice Cooper. The Shock Illusionist defined the word success as "being content and having happiness in what you are doing." "Being proud of the work or the project that you've done for the day by the time you go to bed," he said. To learn more about magician Dan Sperry, check out his Masters of Illusion, the hit television on The CW, hosted by Dean Cain, has returned for its seventh season. It features amazing magic performed by 45 acts, including 46 diverse national and international cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers, 10 of which are women. "It's cool to be back because this show has been going on for so long, and it really is a goblet of magicians. It's a nice showcase for anybody, especially a lot of young and up-and-coming talents since it gives them the opportunity to have some spotlight, so it's a good platform for them to get their feet wet on television ," Sperry said.The show is produced by Associated Television International. Aside from Sperry, magicians that will be appearing this season include Alexandra Duvivier, Alex Geiser, Alex Ramon, Angela Funovits, Anna DeGuzman, Ben Blaque, Chipper Lowell, Chris Funk, Michael Laslo, Michael Turco, Murray SawChuck, My Uyên, Naathan Phan, Nick Dopuch, Nick Lewin, Paige Thompson, Richard Turner, Shaun Jay, Shoot Ogawa, Simon Coronel, The Sacred Riana, Titou, Tommy Wind, Trigg Watson, and Xavier Mortimer, among others.The show was filmed back in January of 2020, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry, who is affectionately known as "The Anti-Conjuror" has been hailed as the most popular and in-demand illusionist of this generation. As a result of his jaw-dropping performances on multiple record-breaking international tours, numerous network television appearances, and some of the most underground viral videos to ever plague the Internet, his legion of hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans span all ages and demographics.Sperry combines the art of magic with the macabre, his totally unique and edgy illusions initially capture the imagination of crowds all over the world. But it is his unhinged, shockingly eccentric humor and audience interaction that makes his live show a truly unique experience.When asked about his career-defining moments, he remarked, "There was a time when I was 12 years old and I watched Reservoir Dogs with my uncle. The scene where Michael Madsen is cutting off the police officer's ear and pouring gasoline all over him while dancing around was the weirdest thing and over-the-top.""Being 12 years old, I probably shouldn't have watched something so bizarrely grotesque but I did, but that made me intrigued and uncomfortable at the same time. That was a defining moment for me because I wanted to make that same feeling happen with magic, and just see how people react," Sperry elaborated.On being a magician in the digital age, he explained, "It's a weird medium to have to get used to because everything changes super fast. Even doing Zoom shows is really weird. It's a really awkward time."Magic fans can try an interactive magic trick by Dan Sperry below through the comfort of their computer or cell phone screens.For young and aspiring magicians and illusionists, he said, "Practice and don't get too used to the virtual magic, especially since magic is best experienced live. Hopefully, once things start going in the right direction, people will get to experience that again more and more."During quarantine, Sperry revealed that he has been doing okay. "I realized that I don't have a hobby because I was always working and always in motion," he said. "I don't even collect baseball cards anymore so I don't know what to do. I went through a couple of different things trying to find a hobby but I still don't have one. Nevertheless, it was an interesting experience along the way."On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sperry responded, "Choose Your Own Adventure."With Dan Sperry, it is safe to say that the contemporary magic industry has found its Alice Cooper.The Shock Illusionist defined the word success as "being content and having happiness in what you are doing." "Being proud of the work or the project that you've done for the day by the time you go to bed," he said.To learn more about magician Dan Sperry, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram and his Facebook page More about Dan Sperry, masters of illusion, Magician, Illusionist Dan Sperry masters of illusion Magician Illusionist