article imageMagician Criss Angel welcomes baby boy Xristos Yanni Sarantakos

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Entertainment
Las Vegas - On January 22, world-renowned magician Criss Angel had a major reason to celebrate. His family is growing, and they added a new bundle of joy.
Angel announced the birth of his baby boy, Xristos Yanni Sarantakos, on Instagram. He captioned a brief video clip of him holding his baby as "the most beautiful magic of all #life."
He went on to reveal that they are "so blessed" with the birth of their "beautiful, healthy baby boy." Baby Xristos was born at 5:03 p.m., and he weighed eight pounds.
Xristos Yanni is Angel's second child with Shaunyl Benson. Their first son, Johnny Crisstopher, was born on February 16, 2014, and in December of 2018, he ended his chemotherapy treatments, after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is a rare form of leukemia.
Following Angel's 10-year residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, he began his new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, which kicked off on December 19, 2018, which coincided with his birthday.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Angel collaborated with Jonathan Davis, the lead singer of the band Korn, for his new "Mindfreak" music video, where he is tormenting the Korn front-man.
To learn more about Criss Angel and his magic shows, check out his official website.
