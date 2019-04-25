This magic series will be held at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York from July 2 to 7, which will be quite an intimate setting for magic fans.
Criss Angel
has dominated the craft of magic for well over 10 years, and he continues to bring his magic revolution to his dedicated viewers and fans all over the world. "RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a unique theatrical experience, which will include some grand illusions, mentalism, street magic, as well as close-up magic.
The internally recognized magician noted that "RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a completely different production than the ones he is known for in his Las Vegas residencies. He described it as "intimate," where it showcases a "different side" of his artistry, yet it is still "mind-blowing."
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported
, Angel became a father to a baby boy, Xristos Yanni Sarantakos.
