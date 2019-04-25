Email
article imageMagician Criss Angel announces RAW 'In Residence on Broadway'

By Markos Papadatos     24 mins ago in Entertainment
New York - World-renowned magician and illusionist Criss Angel announced his "In Residence on Broadway," where he will be performing his "RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged" show.
This magic series will be held at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York from July 2 to 7, which will be quite an intimate setting for magic fans.
Criss Angel has dominated the craft of magic for well over 10 years, and he continues to bring his magic revolution to his dedicated viewers and fans all over the world. "RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a unique theatrical experience, which will include some grand illusions, mentalism, street magic, as well as close-up magic.
The internally recognized magician noted that "RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a completely different production than the ones he is known for in his Las Vegas residencies. He described it as "intimate," where it showcases a "different side" of his artistry, yet it is still "mind-blowing."
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Angel became a father to a baby boy, Xristos Yanni Sarantakos.
To learn more about Criss Angel and his "RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged" Tour, check out his official website.
