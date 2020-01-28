Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMadonna honors fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in moving post

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed French designer Jean Paul Gaultier has bowed out of the runway after a 50-year illustrious career in fashion, and Madonna paid him a moving tribute.
On January 22, 2020, Gaultier retired from the runway after his 50th-anniversary haute couture show that was held during Paris Fashion Week.
In a post on her Instagram page, Madonna posted monochromatic photos of her and Gaultier. She shared that whatever he does next, she is sure that it will be "genius."
"I am so grateful to have collaborated with you on so many incredible fashion adventures through the years," the pop queen exclaimed. She also underscored his uniqueness stating that there is nobody else like him, and there will "never be" another Gaultier.
"Your heart, your talent, your humor. You are one of a kind. I wish you all the best," Madonna said, prior to dubbing him as "genius," "unique" and the "greatest of all time."
Gaultier designed Madonna's cone bra and worked with her and countless other celebrities many times.
This past November, Gaultier was honored with the "Humanitarian Award" from the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) at their Gala in New York.
Gaultier who was inspired as a child by playing in his grandmother's closet says he sees more...
Gaultier, who was inspired as a child by playing in his grandmother's closet, says he sees more creativity in music
ANGELA WEISS, AFP
To learn more about iconic fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier, check out his official website.
More about Madonna, Jean Paul Gaultier, Designer, French, Fashion
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Judging the gravity of the coronavirus outbreak
Review: Gordon Lightfoot charms on new acoustic solo song 'Oh So Sweet' Special
Eric Braeden reveals 'interesting things' coming up on the Y&R
US forces recover two bodies from jet crash site in Afghanistan
New Jersey will require builders to consider climate change
Trump unveils Mideast plan favorable to Israel, angering Palestinians
Virus update: Travel warnings and access to research articles
Powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
Coronavirus outbreak could peak in ten days: Chinese expert
Syria regime forces recapture most of key rebel-held town