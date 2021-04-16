Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Lynn Herring ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her upcoming virtual fan event with Kin Shriner on April 25, and her 35th anniversary on the show. She opened up about her 35th anniversary on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital, where she has played the role of Lucy Coe. "That is amazing," she said. "35 years of Lucy, how fun is that? In all fairness, I took 10 years off to raise my boys but 35 years is amazing, and it feels like I was given a gift that kept on giving." "We have an amazing cast. I really like all of the people that work on the show," she said, prior to acknowledging that the perennial Nurses Ball is a "good tradition." She was proud that they were still able to do the Nurses Ball last year as a telethon. On Sunday, April 25, Herring will be participating in a virtual fan event with Kin Shriner for GH Fantasy Events Inc., which is produced by Coastal Entertainment. To learn more about this Zoom event, "I can't wait to chit-chat with Kin, he is one of my favorite people," she added. "We are the odd couple, in real life we are nothing alike but we have been best friends since the day we met. We just click and we love each other and it's going to be a hoot. I love to get under his skin and I love to make him feel uncomfortable and laugh." She opened up about life during the quarantine. "We live so rurally that we were used to isolation," she said. "We just upgraded our isolation so COVID was hard. I hadn't seen any people and I got a puppy during the quarantine, so I had to acclimate the puppy to see people come by, which is really hard on a dog since it has to be socialized." During the quarantine, Herring and her family spent more time on the phone with relatives and friends, Zoom, reading more books, and listening to more music. "We managed to find some good things," she said about the silver lining during the pandemic. When asked if she developed any new skills during the quarantine, she responded, "I started to drive a lawnmower, and I started practicing my trumpet again. My father was a trumpet player, so to pick up my trumpet again has been a lot of fun." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Still Seeking with Great Curiosity." On her definition of success, Herring said, "My definition changed more with COVID. Now, success means being able to sit with myself. That's what this year taught me." For her dedicated fans, Herring expressed her utmost gratitude. 