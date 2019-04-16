This iconic event was founded 25 years ago by Lucy Coe, in an effort to raise awareness and funds for HIV research. On the show, it is held at the Metro Court Hotel, and it is attended by all the residents in Port Charles.
"I think you are going to love, love the show and especially all the in-between action," Herring exclaimed in a tweet
.
The hit daytime drama teased on their Twitter page
: "We can't wait for you to see what Lucy has in store for this year's ball."
In honor of the Nurses Ball, General Hospital
is featuring a special collection of 16 episodes, entitled "The Best of The Nurses Ball (2014-2018)," which is available for streaming on the official ABC website
.
On April 11, 2019, Herring celebrated her 33-year anniversary with the show, where she has played Lucy Coe on and off. Coe first appeared on April 11, 1986.
In other Lynn Herring news, she will be a part of the "Teal's Got Talent" benefit event on May 19 at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, which raises funds for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
.
At this charitable event in Philadelphia, Herring will be joined by such actors as Michael Easton
(Dr. Hamilton Finn), Kathleen Gati
(Dr. Liesl Obrecht), John York (Mac Scorpio), and Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden Barnes).