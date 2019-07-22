Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Nashville - Singer-songwriter Luke Pell (of "The Bachelorette" fame) chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming event at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville. For more information on this event, check out the Pell shared that he just put out a duet with Canadian country songstress Kalsey Kulyk. "She sings it with me, and we've made it on a few playlists on Spotify. The song is doing really well," he admitted. On being a country singer-songwriter in this digital age, Pell said, "It has been fun. It's something I've always loved to do, and songwriting is always a passion of mine. I will always be involved in writing songs. Songwriting is very introspective and therapy for me." He feels positive about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA) since he knows many people in Nashville that only make their living as songwriters, and it is important for them to be compensated for their work according, especially in this digital age. "For the sake of the craft of songwriting, we need to step up and make a statement about songwriters getting what they deserve in regard to the streaming revenue," he said. "Songwriters are the foundation and the building blocks of the music industry and they deserve to get their due and revenue," he said. "Remember These Words" by Luke Pell and Kalsey Kulyk is available on For The Bachelorette fans, he concluded, "We will have some laughs and we will have a lot of good questions and get a lot of good photos. The event will be a lot of fun." To learn more about country musician and Bachelorette alum This event will take place on July 29, and it will involve a viewing of the season finale of The Bachelorette, that will be hosted by Pell. It will also feature special guests from Bachelor Nation. "We will host a watch party for local fans of The Bachelorette in Nashville," he said. "We will do a question and answer session, where we will answer questions about the show and what goes on behind-the-scenes. We will have fun and watch the show."For more information on this event, check out the Zanies Nashville official website Pell shared that he just put out a duet with Canadian country songstress Kalsey Kulyk. "She sings it with me, and we've made it on a few playlists on Spotify. The song is doing really well," he admitted.On being a country singer-songwriter in this digital age, Pell said, "It has been fun. It's something I've always loved to do, and songwriting is always a passion of mine. I will always be involved in writing songs. Songwriting is very introspective and therapy for me."He feels positive about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA) since he knows many people in Nashville that only make their living as songwriters, and it is important for them to be compensated for their work according, especially in this digital age. "For the sake of the craft of songwriting, we need to step up and make a statement about songwriters getting what they deserve in regard to the streaming revenue," he said."Songwriters are the foundation and the building blocks of the music industry and they deserve to get their due and revenue," he said."Remember These Words" by Luke Pell and Kalsey Kulyk is available on iTunes and on Spotify For The Bachelorette fans, he concluded, "We will have some laughs and we will have a lot of good questions and get a lot of good photos. The event will be a lot of fun."To learn more about country musician and Bachelorette alum Luke Pell , follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Luke Pell, the bachelorette, Nashville, Country, Musician Luke Pell the bachelorette Nashville Country Musician Singersongwriter